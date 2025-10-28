What has Catherine Connolly, Ireland’s newly-elected president, said about LGBTQ+ rights?

Catherine Connolly was elected president of Ireland on 25 October 2025, becoming the country’s third female head of state, and vowed to be an inclusive president for all.

Succeeding Michael D. Higgins, the left-wing politician was elected as the 10th president of Ireland, winning 63% of first-preference votes.

In her first address in her new role, she emphasised her commitment to being a voice for peace, neutrality, and climate action, stating she would be “an inclusive president for all.”

She said: “I will be a voice for peace, a voice that builds on our policy of neutrality, a voice that articulates the existential threat posed by climate change.”

But where does Ireland’s first female president stand on LGBTQ+ rights?

In 2010, Connolly campaigned for marriage equality in Galway, supporting same-sex marriage in Ireland, which was legalised on 23 May 2015.

The 68-year-old has been an advocate for trans and non-binary rights, including backing the Gender Recognition Act, which allows individuals over 18 to legally change their gender on official documents without medical intervention.

She recently spoke on trans identities in an interview with Alison Hyland on Tipp FM, as reported by Grift, she said: “I know the actual pain and suffering that someone goes through when they feel that they’re not in the right gender.”

“It was homophobia at its worst and a set of values that had nothing to do with love between two people” – Catherine Connolly on legislation criminalising same-sex sexual activity

The former clinical psychologist added: “I know that’s a painful, painful process and it’s something that I won’t comment on lightly. But I will say that prior to my time, and it was a good act, the Government passed the Gender Recognition Act, and it’s law that someone can decide to change their gender and register accordingly, over 18 years of age.”

Speaking this year during a Dáil Éireann debate, she discussed legislation aimed at disregarding historic criminal convictions for consensual same-sex sexual activity: “It had nothing to do with justice or fairness. It was homophobia at its worst and a set of values that had nothing to do with love between two people.”

“Together we can shape a new republic that values everybody” – Connolly during her victory speech

Connolly served as a Teachta Dála for the Galway West constituency from 2016 until her election as president last week.

She has been married to Brian McEnery for over 30 years. The couple appeared together during her victory speech at Dublin Castle, where they shared a celebratory moment.

During her victory speech she concluded: “My message is: use your voice in every way you can, because our public and democracy needs constructive questioning, and together we can shape a new republic that values everybody.”