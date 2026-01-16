Cameron Kasky drops out of New York congressional race after promising ‘twink-off’

Cameron Kasky has ended his bid to become the Democratic nominee for New York’s 12th Congressional District, withdrawing from the race less than two months after launching his campaign.

The 25-year-old activist, who is queer and survived the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, announced his exit in an X post shared on January 14.

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Columbia University. Folks, I’m so sorry. I have to drop out of one more thing” – Cameron Kasky on X

He wrote: “Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Columbia University. Folks, I’m so sorry. I have to drop out of one more thing.” In the same statement, he said he had “returned from Palestine with one concern: What can we do to stop the settler violence in the West Bank?”

The Jewish candidate had recently travelled to the region as part of a Palestinian-led delegation, a trip that drew attention amid heightened tensions following Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

Rather than continuing his congressional run, Kasky said he intends to shift his focus back to political organising and policy work. “It’s the honor of my life to be talking out of this race with the chance to do what must be done,” he wrote, later revealing that he is working alongside California congressman Ro Khanna on what he described as a “West Bank human-rights emergency plan”.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Columbia University. Folks, I’m so sorry- I have to drop out of one more thing.



I returned from Palestine with one concern: what can we do to stop the settler violence in the West Bank?



I am proud to be working with @RoKhanna on solutions. — Cameron Kasky (@camkasky) January 14, 2026

Expanding on that aim, Kasky said: “Beyond a return to activism, more specifically, my focus is on introducing comprehensive West Bank human-rights legislation, which Rep. Khanna’s office is working on as we speak.”

Kasky first became a national figure after surviving the 2018 Parkland shooting

Khanna confirmed the collaboration, saying: “We will work together to bring justice and peace.”

Kasky first became a national figure after the Parkland shooting, going on to co-found the youth-led gun reform movement Never Again MSD. He later moved to New York and studied at Columbia University, which he has previously said he left before completing his degree. His campaign had attracted both praise and criticism, particularly in a district with a large and politically engaged Jewish population.

His withdrawal reshapes a closely watched Democratic primary to succeed veteran congressman Jerry Nadler, who is stepping down after more than three decades in office. The race remains crowded, with several prominent local and national figures still vying for the nomination.

“There is a cadre of twinks right now” – Kasky on the race for New York’s 12th congressional district

Kasky previously called the race a “twink-off” following Jerrold Nadler’s announcement that he won’t seek re-election in 2026.

Appearing on The Don Lemon Show in November, Kasky noted he will be running alongside several other queer politicians, including New York City councillor Erik Bottcher.

“What I’ve entered is a very, very crowded race of quirked-up white boys who have twinkish qualities about them and are looking to do the right thing,” he said.

The Democratic Socialist added: “There is a cadre of twinks right now. It makes you feel like you are on the ferry to Fire Island Pines getting ready to go dance with a lot of people who are on G and it’s exciting.”

