Brooke Lynn Hytes launches petition to support Transgender Bill of Rights

Host of Canada’s Drag Race Brooke Lynn Hytes has launched a petition calling for action on the Transgender Bill of Rights in the US.

The proposal sets out a federal framework intended to protect the rights of transgender and non-binary people, covering issues including discrimination, healthcare, education and more.

It was originally introduced in March 2023 by Democratic Senator Edward Markey and Representative Pramila Jayapal, before being reintroduced in February 2026. As of 26 September, the proposal remains before Congress.

The proposals have been introduced in both chambers of Congress: H.Res. 1058 in the House of Representatives and S.Res. 604 in the Senate.

Brooke Lynn Hytes launches Transgender Bill of Rights petition

To show her support for the proposal, Hytes has set up a petition titled “Ask Congress to Act on H.Res. 1058 and S.Res. 604”.

“Trans people have been a huge part of my life and my career. I’ve worked with them, performed with them, travelled with them, competed alongside them, and some of the people I love most in this world are trans,” writes the drag queen.

“That’s why I’m using my platform to draw attention to a specific proposal already before Congress: the Transgender Bill of Rights.”

What does the Bill address?

Hytes highlighted the resolutions, which address issues including discrimination, healthcare, education, safety, employment, housing, identity documents and civil-rights enforcement for transgender and non-binary people.

“This is not a new proposal created by me,’ Hytes stressed. ‘It is an existing congressional resolution, and I’m starting this petition to call attention to it and ask Congress to take action on it.”

The resolutions are currently before congressional committees, with Hytes calling on members of Congress to consider and act on H.Res. 1058 and S.Res. 604.

How to sign

“If you want your voice included in this petition, add your name. AND DON’T FORGET TO VOTE!!!”

To sign the petition, visit Change.org.