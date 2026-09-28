Ellie Goulding calls out fan page for anti-LGBTQ+ post: ‘You are better than this’

Ellie Goulding has called out one of her fan pages after it praised the singer’s recent “feminine” outfits while taking aim at the trans community.

The fan account, under the name Anna & Ellie Goulding News, reportedly deleted the post, which had been directed at the 39-year-old singer.

“I’m so glad your recent outfits are so feminine—lace, silk. They really highlight your beauty; I prefer them over those ‘trans’ looks aimed at a specific community, and I think you do too—you’ve been looking lovely lately,” the fan wrote on X.

“We don’t tolerate any anti LGBTQ+ in the fandom” – Ellie Goulding replying to a fan’s anti-trans X post

Girl, no thank you. We don’t tolerate any anti LGBTQ+ in the fandom. I know you are better than this. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) September 26, 2026

Goulding subsequently replied, shunning the comment and reiterating her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Girl, no thank you. We don’t tolerate any anti LGBTQ+ in the fandom. I know you are better than this,” the singer wrote.

The post has since gone viral, having been viewed more than one million times. A wave of praise has been sent Goulding’s way, with some fans claiming that the singer later unfollowed the fan account.

Fans praise Goulding for her response

“We love you. Thank you for everything and standing up for what’s right always,” penned one user.

“We love a queen who uses her platform to reach out and stand up against hate, love will always win,” wrote another.

Goulding has long been an outspoken ally to the LGBTQ+ community. In October 2022, she accepted the Ally Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards and spoke candidly about her support for LGBTQ+ rights.

“Us allies need to step up” – Goulding accepting the Ally Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Award

“I’m so grateful for that and to be an advocate for LGBTQ rights in whatever way I can is literally the least I can do,” she said during her acceptance speech.

“I believe it’s the minimum of human decency to allow people to be their true selves to love who they love and to do whatever the fuck they want without harm, without danger, and without oppression.”

On the importance of allyship, Goulding said: “Now more than ever, us allies need to step up – and we will, I promise – up to the plate and shout louder than ever before to protect – and I promise we will – to protect, support, and show the ultimate love to our fellow human beings, and I promise I will do that.”