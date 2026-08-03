Brighton Pride 2026 outfits: Festival fashion ideas in 12 images

As the sun sets on an unforgettable Brighton Pride 2026, Attitude is taking a look back at the outfits that turned heads for all the right reasons throughout the weekend.

Alongside the spectacular Brighton Pride Parade along the seafront and a star-studded Pride on the Park, headlined by Raye and Diana Ross, fashion had its moment too.

From daddies in sailor hats and a half-naked furry to some familiar faces including Little Mix alum Leigh-Anne Pinnock and everybody’s favourite street-walking, queer-talking icon Tiara Skye, the streets of Brighton transformed into runway fit for Drag Race.

Here, we’ve chosen a selection of the most gorgeous Brighton Pride 2026 outfits to inspire your next festival look – or your next trip to the local shop… you choose.

Festival fashion ideas at Brighton Pride

Tiara Skye at Brighton Pride (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) Brighton Pride-goers in pink (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) Pride on the Park-goers (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)

Topless furry at Brighton Pride (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) Leigh-Anne Pinnock at Brighton Pride 2026 (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) Brighton Pride Parade fashion (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)

Tyreece Nye at Brighton Pride 2026 (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) Sailors at Brighton Pride (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) Ruben Bø Dower at Brighton Pride 2026 (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)

Darkwah at Brighton Pride 2026 (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) Bimini at Brighton Pride 2026 (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) Alex Thomas-Smith at Brighton Pride 2026 (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)

Brighton Pride marks one of the biggest weekends in the queer calendar, and this year was no different. With RuPaul making his Pride on the Park debut, Paris Hilton lighting up the main stage, as well as Jessie J and many more, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for us next year.