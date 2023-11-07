Brianna Ghey’s mum ‘extremely grateful’ for mental health campaign support

The mother of Brianna Ghey is “extremely grateful” for support people have given to a mental health campaign set up in the late teen‘s memory.

Brianna, who was trans, was 16 when she was killed in Warrington in February. Two teens were arrested and charged with murder, one later pleaded not guilty. A trial is expected to begin on 27 November.

Brianna’s death led to nationwide vigils as well as calls for greater protection for trans people.

Ahead of what would have been Brianna’s 17th birthday on Tuesday (7 November) her mum, Esther, provided an update on her Peace In Mind campaign. The campaign, launched in September, aims to improve mental health well-being and mindfulness in schools.

Posting on the GoFundMe Esther wrote: “I’m extremely grateful for all of the support that our campaign has received.” She said she’d met many people who wanted to help.

“After what has happened to our family,” she continued, “It is helping me massively to see how good people can be. The amount of support that we’ve received since the launch of the Peace in Mind campaign has been amazing.”

“The whole town came together following Brianna’s death”

The campaign has been backed by the Warrington Wolves rugby league club and its Charitable Foundation. Warrington’s schools have also added their support with a collective £7,755 donation.

So far more than £17,000 has been raised with the campaign aiming for £50,000. The update states that 21 schools around Warrington have started Mindfulness in Schools Project courses. These are designed to help teachers provide more support to children.

Tom Bedworth, a community reporter at the Warrington Guardian, which is supporting the campaign, also said: “The whole town came together following Brianna’s death, and we hope everyone will get behind our campaign, too. If we can make a difference to just one child, then we will have been successful.”

Happy Birthday Brianna Ghey. People can donate to the Peace In Mind campaign here.