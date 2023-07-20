Teenager denies murdering 16-year-old trans girl Brianna Ghey

A teenager has appeared in court to deny murdering 16-year-old trans girl Brianna Ghey.

Ghey was found at 3pm on 11 February 2023 with stab wounds in a park in Warrington, Cheshire.



She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were charged with her murder. They were 15 at the time but are 16 now.



According to the BBC, only one of the defendants entered the plea at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court earlier today, with reporting restrictions preventing the naming of either defendant, or the identity of which teenager entered the plea.

The other defendant did not enter the plea.

“I know emotions are likely to run high”

Mrs Justice Yip told the court: “It’s a case in which I know emotions are likely to run high – that’s very understandable. There has been a lot of publicity about it already.



“We’re going to make sure that this case proceeds in a calm manner in court in a way that is going to be entirely fair to everybody.”

The outlet furthermore reports that a three-week trial is expected to take place on 27 November.

The defendants are currently being held in a youth detention accommodation.

Cheshire Police initially said there was no evidence that Brianna’s killing was a hate crime but believed the attack was “targeted”.

“A much loved daughter”

Vigils took place across the UK in the aftermath of Ghey’s death.

Responding to the news, model, and activist Munroe Bergdorf said on Instagram: “Investigators have said that this was a targeted attack, but not a hate crime (?) even though they are yet to establish a motive. Even though her parents wrote letters to the school to say that she was being singled out.”

In a tribute, family members said at the time: “Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.”