Boy George says he ‘was in tears’ after being caught up in Golders Green terror attack

Boy George has said he “was in tears” after arriving in Golders Green as a stabbing attack unfolded that police are treating as terrorism.

Two men, Shloime Rand and Moshe Shine were injured in the north London area shortly after 11am on Wednesday. Both were taken to hospital and are understood to be in stable condition.

The incident is being investigated by counter-terrorism officers. A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after being detained at the scene and subdued with a Taser.

What happened in Golders Green?

Police said the suspect had been seen running along the street with a knife and targeting members of the public. He also attempted to attack officers before being restrained.

The attack took place in an area with a large Jewish population and is the latest in a series of incidents affecting the community.

Government adviser on terrorism Jonathan Hall said recent attacks against Jewish people represent “the biggest national security emergency” in almost a decade.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood has since announced £25million in additional funding to improve security at synagogues, schools and community centres.

“We need to make our Jewish community know we support them” – Boy George posting on X

Posting on X, George said he had arrived in the area as emergency services were responding.

He wrote, “I was in Golders Green yesterday. I arrived just as the police presence was building. My heart goes out to the two Jewish victims and to their loved ones.

I was in Golders Green yesterday. I arrived just as the police presence was building. My heart goes out to the two Jewish victims and to their loved ones. We need to make our Jewish community know we support them. Even before I knew what had happened I was in tears because you… pic.twitter.com/Xa1kGkQ0p3 — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) April 30, 2026

“We need to make our Jewish community know we support them. Even before I knew what had happened I was in tears because you could feel panic in the air. These are just regular people getting with their lives.

“London has always been a great multicultural city. Our Jewish community brings us so much. They are an integral part of the fabric of this city.”

Alongside the post, the singer shared a link to ‘Love Is A Losing Game’ by Amy Winehouse.