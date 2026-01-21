Black Thrive UK launches Next Gen Black LGBTQ+ Futures for queer young people of colour

Black Thrive UK has launched a community event for queer young people of colour called Next Gen Black LGBT+ Futures, funded by LGBTQ+ youth charity Just Like Us.

Celebrating the future of the queer Black community, attendees can expect conversations with Black ambassadors, networking, insight into paid training, media opportunities and mentoring, as well as free refreshments.

Taking to social media to announce the initiative, the racial mental health organisation welcomed event-goers to the “no pressure, no fluff” event.

“A welcoming space for Black LGBT+ young people” – Black Thrive UK launches Next Gen Black LGBT+ Futures

Describing Next Gen Black LGBTQ+ Futures, they stated: “A welcoming space for Black LGBTQ+ young people (18–25) to connect, eat, and talk honestly about what’s next.”

“Come learn about the fully funded Just Like Us UK Ambassador Programme, meet Black Ambassadors who’ve been there, and hear the real tea on confidence, careers and opportunities.”

Their official website states: “This is about celebrating Black LGBT+ excellence, building community, and backing the next generation.”

This comes after the UK government introduced a new Mental Health Act in 2025, reducing racial disparities, improving patient rights through care plans, and ending inappropriate detention for autistic people and those with learning disabilities in England and Wales.

“Legislation alone will not end racial inequality in mental health care” – Black Thrive Global on the Mental Health Act 2025

In a statement issued to the Black Thrive Global website, representatives said they welcome the new bill, though add it was long overdue.

“However, legislation alone will not end racial inequality in mental health care,” they wrote. “For Black communities, the real test of this Act will be how it is implemented, how accountability is enforced, and whether racial equity is embedded as a non-negotiable priority rather than an aspiration.”

Change is happening. With the Mental Health Bill now law, Black Thrive Global reflects on progress, hope and the work ahead. Read the full statement. 👉 https://t.co/M6yiGMu4b6 pic.twitter.com/lcm0oPbQxu — Black Thrive Global (@BlackThrive) January 19, 2026

Black Thrive Global has urged the government, NHS bodies, and local authorities to work in partnership with Black communities, calling for reforms that deliver measurable outcomes on unequal treatment for people of colour.

The Next Gen Black LGBT+ Futures event will be held on 29 January on the Ground Floor of 3Space International House 6 Canterbury Crescent, London.

Tickets are available to order now via their official Eventbrite page.

