Bisexual athlete Jack Woolley shares heartfelt message to his younger self on body image struggles

Jack Woolley, the Irish taekwondo Olympian who made history at the Tokyo 2020 games as Ireland’s first Olympic competitor in the sport, has opened up about his ongoing battle with body image.

In a vulnerable Instagram post, the bisexual athlete reflected on the past year since his last major weight cut, emphasising the importance of prioritising physical and mental health.

He candidly shared photos and videos of his physique before and after his body transformation.

“These photos are not ones of shame but ones to look at with admiration” – Jack Woolley

He captioned the carousel with a reflective message to himself: “It’s been 12 months since your last drastic weight cut, a whole year since you decided to put yourself and your health first. Look how far you have come. Although some days might be harder than others, always remember that you continue to make yourself and others around you proud.

“Yes you might still struggle and hate how you look some days and others you might be full of confidence but that’s normal for someone who has been through the extremes that you have. Remember to be kind to yourself and continue to work hard and smart to achieve your goals! These photos are not ones of shame but ones to look at with admiration, that you are an inspiration to come out the other side.”

The post has resonated widely, drawing thousands of supportive comments praising his honesty and resilience including the likes of Olympic silver medalist Lauren Williams.

“LOUDER for the people at the back you’re doing incredible” – Olympian Lauren Williams

Commenting under the post, the Welsh taekwondo athlete wrote: “LOUDER for the people at the back you’re doing incredible … the challenges now are different fr, but believe you’re so much healthier now.”

One user commented: “If there was ever anyone who illustrates A Picture Of Strength it’s you Jack.”

He also recently announced his engagement to Garda officer Dave Stig, sharing a photo of them kissing to mark the occasion earlier this year.

The pair have also just celebrated their four-year anniversary, comparing a picture of them now to their first photo together which was just an image of their shadows close together on a walk.

His openness about these struggles joins a broader conversation in sport about mental health and identity, highlighted recently by Olympic diving champion Tom Daley’s public discussion of his own eating disorder.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, you can get support from Beat. Call their helpline at 0808 801 0677 or visit the Beat website.