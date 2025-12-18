Bisexual adult content creator Lane Rogers announced dead aged 31

Adult content creator Lane Rogers, also known by his performer name Blake Mitchell, has died aged 31 following a motorcycle accident on Monday (15 December).

The bisexual US OnlyFans star’s death was confirmed to TMZ by a family member, who described the loss as leaving them “at a loss for words”. On behalf of Rogers’ family, a close friend asked for privacy at this time, noting that details of a memorial will be shared later.

Rogers began cam work in February 2014 after making a connection on Grindr. His cam shows quickly became extremely popular, at one point crashing the platform and earning him up to $10,000 a month.

Lane Rogers was a celebrated adult content creator winning numerous acclaimed awards

After being a cam model, he was scouted by studios and made his debut with Helix Studios later that year. He went on to work with the likes of BelAmi and CockyBoys, winning numerous awards, including a 2018 Grabby for Hottest Cock and a 2020 Str8UpGayPorn Award for Performer of the Year.

Rogers joined OnlyFans in 2018 and began using his real name professionally in 2019. He went on to achieve worldwide success, amassing nearly half a million followers across social media.

He was open about being bisexual, coming out publicly in 2018 via a YouTube video. He filmed with men, women and trans performers, and spoke candidly about the difficulty of having his bisexuality recognised, often saying his sexuality was questioned or dismissed.

Rogers struggled with online hate due to his bisexuality, often speaking out advocating for the community

In a 2018 interview with Str8UpGayPorn, he discussed the online hate he received regarding his identity, with some claiming he was straight and telling others not to follow him.

He also explained that his decision to work primarily in gay porn was partly because there was more money in it for male performers, not because it negated his bisexual identity.

Just days before his unexpected death, Rogers posted on Instagram a nostalgic video in which he reflected on the past five years of his life, speaking to his younger self.

“I don’t feel it’s an exaggeration to say that you made history” – one user sent their condolences in light of Rogers’s death

Fans and followers were quick to send condolences, love and respect to the adult content creator, leaving messages on his most recent posts.

“I don’t feel it’s an exaggeration to say that you made history,” one user wrote under a recent post on X. “I remember watching your content almost 10 years ago, before realising my sexuality, and subconsciously thinking I could find a guy like you someday.”

Another user wrote to Instagram: “At 31 years old , Lane left us too soon. I told you that bike scared me. You left with a heart full of memories and good times. Rest now.”

Others struggled to believe the news, with some initially claiming the announcement was fake or AI-generated.

