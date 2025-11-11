David Geffen’s estranged husband claims billionaire spent $3 million per month, seeking more spousal support

David Geffen‘s estranged husband, Donovan Michaels, is now seeking more spousal support, claiming the billionaire spent $3 million (£2.28 million) per month during their marriage.

In a contentious divorce, Michaels is claiming that the $50,000 (£38,000) per month offered by Geffen is insufficient, alleging that the billionaire is trying to “aggressively limit” his access to both temporary and permanent spousal support.

Geffen’s legal team says he has already paid Michaels $500,000 since their separation, plus $50,000 toward legal fees, and has allowed him to live rent-free in a $15,000/month NYC apartment.

Donovan Michaels called his settlement “completely unfair”

The couple married in March 2023, separated on 22 February 2025, and Geffen filed for divorce in May 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

The pair met on SeekingArrangements.com in 2016 and married in 2023. They reportedly did not sign a prenuptial agreement, which Geffen denies exists.

According to the Daily Mail, Michaels also noted that Forbes estimates Geffen’s net worth at $9 billion (£6.8 billion). Michaels has called his current financial settlement “completely unfair” and compared it to a “case of David and Goliath”.

Geffen is “prepared to win by any means necessary” – Michaels on his settlement with billionaire David Geffen

Michaels previously filed a civil lawsuit seeking lifelong support, which he dropped, after Geffen denied the existence of any contract,

He then objected to Geffen’s request to limit spousal support to a few more months, prompting a swift response from Geffen’s legal team.

He further claimed he is being unfairly outspent and that Geffen is “prepared to win by any means necessary,” as reported by TMZ. Armstrong argues that his ex should share his financial records so the divorce proceedings can move forward.

Another lawsuit from Armstrong against Geffen alleged that the businessman used Armstrong’s personal trauma for “personal gratification and public image,” which, like previous claims, was dropped this week (21 October).