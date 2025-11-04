Australian rugby player Reece Walsh hilariously responds to homophobic abuse for wearing nail polish

Australian rugby player Reece Walsh responded to homophobic abuse from fans while playing against England at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Saturday (1 November).

The Brisbane Broncos fullback, who was temporarily off the field during the match, was targeted by chants and insults directed at his choice to wear nail polish.

The Daily Telegraph, present at the game, described the abuse as “horrendous” and said it involved “vile insults no player should have to endure”. The Sydney Morning Herald, who also covered the match, explained that the crowd specifically focused on Walsh’s nails.

“Are you still a virgin?” – Reece Walsh responding to homophobic abuse from fans

“There was a homophobic slur, he was called a b*****d, and they started bagging him around his nails and his nail polish,” wrote The Herald.

Walsh – who is straight – reacted to the harassment with a sharp remark to one of the fans. “He smiled and turned around, and said to one of the guys who dished out the homophobic slur: ‘Are you still a virgin?’” the publication added.

Australia eventually won the game 14-4.

Walsh, who has a child with former girlfriend Freda Puru, has previously been targeted over nail polish. Last year, he faced online abuse after posting a photo of himself with pink nails on Instagram.

Who is Reece Walsh?

The sportsman, born in Southport, Queensland, is of Indigenous Australian and Māori heritage. He played junior rugby league for the Nerang Roosters and attended Keebra Park State High School, known for producing rugby league talent.

Walsh made his NRL debut in 2021 with the New Zealand Warriors before returning to the Brisbane Broncos in 2023, quickly establishing himself as one of the league’s most exciting young players.

He has also been selected for the Queensland State of Origin team and the Australian side for the 2025 Kangaroo tour of England.