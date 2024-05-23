Apple Music’s 100 best albums: Queer artists and LGBTQ favourites who made the list

Apple Music has shared the rundown of its 100 best albums of all time – and albums by known LGBTQ artists, or bands with known LGBTQ members make up a decent swathe of the list.

The highest-placed album by an out LGBTQ artist was Blonde by Frank Ocean, which was named the 5th best album of all time.

Tyler, the Creator’s Flower Boy, meanwhile, is at 93, George Michael’s Listen Without Prejudice is at 92, Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road is 78, Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go is at 30 and The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars by David Bowie is at 24.

Blonde by Frank Ocean (song: ‘Pink + White’)

At number 66 is The Queen Is Dead by The Smiths. At the time of the album’s release, the band was fronted by Morrissey; in 2013, Morrissey said in a statement: “Unfortunately, I am not homosexual. In technical fact, I am humasexual. I am attracted to humans. But, of course … not many.”

The Velvet Underground & Nico by US rock band The Velvet Underground and German singer Nico is number 60. The Velvet Underground singer and guitarist Lou Reed reportedly had sexual relationships with men.

Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black finished in 8th place; the ‘Back To Black’ singer reportedly had a romantic relationship with a woman while she was alive and famously once said: “I am not a lesbian until I’ve had four sambucas.”

Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 by George Michael (song: ‘Freedom! 91’)

Albums by cisgender and straight artists beloved by LGBTQs included Robyn’s Body Talk (100) and Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell! (79), plus Beyoncé’s Lemonade (10) and Beyoncé (36).

Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill meanwhile took the top spot, with the former Fugees member telling Apple Music: “This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love.”

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish (song: ‘When the Party’s Over’)

Madonna’s Like a Prayer was placed 77th and Lady Gaga’s The Fame Monster was 89th. Madonna alluded to bisexuality in 1991, telling The Advocate “I think everybody has a bisexual nature” while Gaga told Attitude in 2013 that she is “bisexual.”

She later told Out magazine: “You know, I would like to say because I feel that it is right and true to say this: I am a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community but I do not speak for them. They do not need me to speak for them.”

Like a Prayer by Madonna (song: ‘Like a Prayer’)

Speaking in 2021, she furthermore added: “I am here to cheer on a radical love and a radical joy that I had the privilege of witnessing since I was a very young girl. And without the LGBTQ+ community, I would not be who I am.

“What I will say is, I’m not here to represent that community because they do not need me to. But I am here to always speak out about what is right and true for all of humanity. That people be loved. That oppression and hatred be a thing of the past. But that requires all of us.”

The Fame Monster by Lady Gaga (song: ‘Teeth’)