Amber Rose endorses Trump because she doesn’t want ‘biological men in women’s sport’

Amber Rose has publicly endorsed Donald Trump for President ahead of the US Election on 5 November 2024, partly because she doesn’t want “biological men in women’s sport.”

The model, who has dated women and trans men in the past, shared her endorsement in a photo of herself with Trump and his wife Melanie at a black-tie event on Tuesday (21 May 2024).

The former RuPaul’s Drag Race guest judge captioned the photo “Trump 2024” and explained in a since-deleted comment why she’s supporting the Republican.

She has since lost over 120,000 followers.

“Sad” – Amber Rose

“Yall think Biden cares about black ppl???,” the ex-partner of Kanye West wrote. “Sad. Do ur research. I did. I’ll ALWAYS put women first. Y’all want biological men in women’s sports.”

“Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion,” the 40-year-old continued. “Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”

In the comments, Drag Race star Shea Coulee responded “girl BYE” while internet personality Ambers Closet said: “Damn Amber – You’re a Bisexual woman of color that runs a movement that stands up for Women’s rights and their power against anyone that abuses it….that’s literally OPPOSITE of what he supports.”

Another follower said: “Imagine being an ‘advocate’ for women’s rights and endorsing Trump and his party who reversed Roe V Wade. Wild.”

In 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, ending federal protection for pre-viability abortions. Now, abortion laws are determined by each state.

Discussing abortion in an interview with TIME last month, Trump said: “I’m leaving everything up to the states. The states are going to be different. Some will say yes. Some will say no. Texas is different than Ohio.”

“He’s such an idiot”

Rose is known for organising the sex-positive LA branch of the rape culture protest ‘SlutWalk’ in 2015.

Her endorsement of Trump has surprised fans as 77-year-old Trump famously bragged about grabbing women “by the pussy” in audio leaked in 2016, before his first run as US President.

“You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful [women],” he said in the clip. “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. … Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.”

Trump made the comments while speaking to TV star Billy Bush of Access Hollywood on the set of Days of Our Lives, where Trump was filming a cameo.

Earlier that year, Rose had told The Cut of Trump: “He’s a fucking idiot. He’s just such an idiot. He’s so weird. I really hope he’s not president.”

Rose rose to fame after dating ‘Gold Digger’ rapper West for two years from 2008.

She has appeared on TV shows such as Dancing With the Stars and America’s Next Top Model.