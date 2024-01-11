Whoopi Goldberg thinks ‘gay folks’ will ‘disappear’ if Trump re-elected as president

Whoopi Goldberg has shared her fears that gay people could “disappear” under another presidency from Donald Trump.



Trump served as US president from 2017 to 2021. The Republican, who signed several anti-LGBTQ executive orders during his tenure, plans to run again in the next election, taking place on 5 November 2024.

Speaking on her TV show The View earlier this week, Whoopi speculated that young people may refuse to support Democratic candidate and current US President Joe Biden’s attempt at re-election, in protest of US support of Israel in its ongoing conflict with Palestine.

“Do you want someone who says: ‘I’m going to be a dictator’?” – Whoopi Goldberg

The Sister Act actor said: “I’m here to say, it is ours to lose. This is what it’s all about. Either you want it to work forward-thinking, you want everybody to have the ability to say how they feel, what they want, to move forward, or you don’t.”

The star continued: “Or do you want somebody who says, ‘I’m going to be, on day one, I’m going to be a dictator’? Who says it to you, tells you: ‘’’I’m going to put you people away. I’m going to take all the journalists, I’m going to take all the gay folks, and I’ll move you all around and disappear you.’”

Whoopi, whose other film credits include Ghost and The Color Purple, went on: “’If that’s the country you want, you know who to vote for. If that’s not the country you want, you have to make a decision.”

Whoopi’s use of the word “dictator” references a comment made by Trump at a televised event on 5 December 2023.

Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity if he would “abuse power as retribution against anybody” if re-elected, Trump replied: “Except for day one,” before explaining plans to close the US border with Mexico and expand oil drilling.

“I love this guy,” Trump said of Hannity. “He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said: ‘No, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.’”