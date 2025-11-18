Queer youth charity calls ’emergency’ this winter as UK plummets down Europe LGBTQ+ rights rankings

The UK has plummeted in LGBTQ+ rights rankings across Europe this year, prompting queer youth charity Akt to call for action as a matter of emergency this winter.

In May, the UK dropped sixth places on ILGA-Europe’s Rainbow Map following the April Supreme Court ruling that defined what it means to be a woman strictly by “biological sex”.

The UK was named the best place in Europe for LGBTQ+ rights in 2015, with an 86 per cent rating, but now sits 22nd out of 49 countries, raising serious concern.

“More young people are afraid of what could happen” – Akt charity on their winter campaign

Akt has launched a new winter campaign to help provide safety and support to LGBTQ+ young people across the UK this festive season.

“Many LGBTQ+ young people are without safety, support, or a place to belong,” the charity stated in a social media post. “As hostility continues to rise, more young people are afraid of what could happen if they come out at home.”

They added: “For some, the choice becomes living in constant fear or leaving, and far too many end up forced out with nowhere safe to go.”

“Demand for our services has never been higher” – Akt calls for action to help LGBTQ+ youth this Christmas

The charity highlighted that this winter, some young people will be forced to sleep on buses, in libraries, or in cold doorways just to make it through the night.

“At akt, demand for our services has never been higher. But through the power of community, we know there is hope this winter,” the organisation said.

“Every donation helps provide warmth, safety, and hope for a young person who feels alone. Just £44 can give one young person a safe night off the streets.”

“This is an emergency” – Akt warns against LGBTQ+ rights in the UK

“This is an emergency,” the charity stresses on its official website, adding that they are facing “unprecedented” demand and urging the public to help ensure LGBTQ+ young people have somewhere safe to stay this winter.

You can support Akt this Christmas via their official website.