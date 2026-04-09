AFL star Lance Collard denies using homophobic slur despite witness claims at tribunal

Lance Collard has denied using a homophobic slur against an opponent, with the Australian Football League (AFL) disciplinary tribunal yet to reach a verdict after a first day of hearings.

Collard, who plays for St Kilda, is facing a charge of conduct unbecoming following an incident in a match against Frankston on 27 March. The AFL is seeking a 10-week suspension if the charge is upheld.

Giving evidence during a hearing that ran for more than three hours, Collard rejected the allegation and told the tribunal he instead used the word “maggot”.

The allegation centres on an exchange with Frankston player Darby Hipwell

“I know they think I’ve said the word f****t, because I’ve said it before, but I admitted it last time when I said it – but I’ve never said it this time,” he said.

“I signed an oath during the week about it that I’m being 100% honest. Last time I stood up and admitted it, and took it, I was remorseful. I wouldn’t make the mistake again.”

Collard also said he understood the seriousness of making a false statutory declaration, adding: “I’m being 100% honest. I’m not lying.”

The allegation centres on an exchange with Frankston player Darby Hipwell, who told the tribunal he was certain about what he heard.

“I could not be more confident in what I heard” – Hipwell doubling down on his allegation

“Just before he let me go, he had one final pull towards him, he had his head up against my ear and said either ‘Darby, you f***ing f****t,’ or, ‘Darby, you are a f***ing f****t,’” he said.

“I know his voice, having played with him for a few years at Sandringham. I could not be more confident in what I heard.”

Hipwell also said the comment affected him personally: “I have family members and friends who are homosexual and to that effect [it offended me].”

Teammate Bailey Lambert said he immediately reported the alleged comment.

Collard previously served a six-match suspension in 2024 for using homophobic language

“We do all our training modules before the year, and we’re told we’re meant to speak up and say the right things,” Lambert said.

He added he expected a penalty on the field: “I also thought we’d be getting a 50-metre free kick, that’s why I tried to do it so quickly.”

Collard previously served a six-match suspension in 2024 for using homophobic language and completed a Pride in Sport education programme as part of that sanction.

The tribunal did not deliver a decision today (9 April). Chair Jeff Gleeson said the panel would reconvene. A verdict, and any sanction, is expected tomorrow (10 April).