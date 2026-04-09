LGBTQ+ ABC employees rally against ‘insulting’ Pride programme withdrawal

LGBTQ+ ABC employees have spoken out, anonymously, against the Australian broadcaster’s decision to leave ACON’s Pride in Diversity Programme.

Pride in Diversity is Australia’s national not-for-profit employer support programme for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion, meaning that without it, the safety of employees working for ABC is uncertain.

As per the Guardian, the broadcaster ended its partnership with Pride in Diversity, the Australian Disability Network, and the Diversity Council of Australia in April 2026 due to concerns over editorial independence and impartiality.

“It makes me feel really undervalued” – one anonymous LGBTQ+ ABC employee criticising the outlet’s departure from the Pride programme

In responses obtained by Star Observer, several workers raised concerns over the departure, slamming the organisation’s decision as “cowardly.”

“It makes me feel really undervalued as an ABC employee,” one anonymous source told the publication.

“It seems odd they would promote they are supportive of people who are queer to work here by asking if they are part of the LGBTQIA+ community when hired, when they are dropping sponsorships for the groups we could go to for support,” they continued.

Another dubbed it a “kick in the teeth,” admitting they were disappointed by the organisation’s history of LGBTQ+ inclusion, saying it used to uplift queer voices.

“The lack of communication with staff about it also feels insulting” – one anonymous ABC employee on the diversity initiative exit

Employees also criticised the ABC’s lack of communication, finding out from external media: “The lack of communication with staff about it also feels insulting and cowardly,” said one respondent.

Despite concerns, ABC says it will continue to provide a safe space for equality, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace.

“We will always invest in these fundamental principles,” an ABC spokesperson told The Guardian.

“The ABC remains committed to diversity and inclusion” – a spokesperson from the outlet on their employee values

“The ABC remains committed to diversity and inclusion and will redirect funding to internal initiatives,” they added.

The ABC reportedly had paid a $12,000 (£9,480) yearly fee to ACON to participate in the Australian Workplace Equality Index, a system that awards points to workplaces based on LGBTQ+ inclusion.

In the 2024 Pride in Diversity Awards, ABC was named at the top of the Gold Tier Employers for their LGBTQ+ inclusion.

A spokesperson from ACON told the Guardian: “We do not seek to, nor do we, have any influence over the way media outlets, who are members of Pride in Diversity, report issues, including the ABC.”