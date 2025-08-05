How do you feel about one year of a Labour government? Four LGBTQ voices have their say

Mikaela Loach, activist and author

One year into Starmer’s Labour government, and we have seen this human rights lawyer prime minister not only abandon communities who are in dire need of their human rights being affirmed and protected, but willingly and actively participate in the erosion of human rights. He has attacked our trans, disabled and migrant siblings rather than standing up to the likes of Trump. He has aided genocide: Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by bombs carried by planes whose parts are manufactured in the UK. Over 55,000 loved and important fellow humans have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023. Starmer and his government have refused to end all arms sales to Israel, and in fact, approved more weapons for Israel in three months than the Tories did in four years. This Labour government are complicit in war crimes, and the public aren’t having it. Queers for Palestine groups have mobilised queer people across the UK to fight in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in refusing to accept Israel’s pinkwashing propaganda, instead understanding that our struggles are interconnected.

Jamie Windust, writer

In the run-up to the election, LGBTQ+ support for the Labour Party was already wavering because of their lack of backbone on issues like stopping arms sales to Israel or having a clear plan to support asylum seekers, or even a clear answer on whether or not they’d include trans people in a ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’.

One year on, it’s clear to see that the sliver of backbone they had has now disintegrated entirely. Trans people, asylum seekers, the disabled and elderly all thrown under the bus so Sir Keir Starmer can sleep at night knowing… well, what exactly? His plan to undermine the communities in the UK who are in dire need of financial and emotional support in order to convince the more right-leaning voter that he is the man for the job has failed too, as displayed by Nigel Farage’s wins at the recent local elections. Starmer and Wes Streeting should be ashamed of the legacy they have spawned for trans people, because no matter how long they claim that they’re sorting out 14 years of Conservative error, this derogatory and inhumane attempt at the expulsion of trans people is on his watch. Shame. Shame. Shame.

Dhiren Doshi-Smith, therapeutic counsellor

One year into a Labour government, and many of us, especially those at the intersections of race, queerness and neurodivergence, are still waiting to exhale. The tone has softened. There’s talk of investment, inclusivity and finally taking mental health seriously. But hope without action is just PR. As a queer counsellor of colour, I work with people still being let down: misgendered in services, stuck on endless waiting lists, or made to feel unsafe in places meant to help them. The Supreme Court’s ruling in redefining “sex” in law was a gut punch for the trans community. Starmer called it “clarity”, but it was a U-turn from his earlier promises to protect trans rights. He’s using the court’s decision to avoid a tough conversation, and it’s a political cop-out.

This situation might be easier to stomach if Labour were delivering bold change in areas in crisis, such as housing and the NHS, but they’re not. Mental health is shaped by political decisions, determining who is prioritised and who is left behind. Until care is genuinely inclusive and affirming, too many people will live lesser and shorter lives, rather than fulfilling their true potential.

Marley Conte, writer and DEI speaker

Disappointment and anger are the words that come to mind when I think about the Labour government.

I was sceptical when Labour came to power. Their U-turns before the election gave me little hope. Twelve months on, I feel even more deflated.

As a trans/non-binary person, the past year has undermined my confidence and left me even more fearful and isolated. This government has done little to protect our rights. If anything, it has inflicted even more damage, with the renewal of the puberty blockers ban, its stance on the Supreme Court ruling, and the shelving of plans to ban so-called ‘conversion therapies’.

I welcomed news that many UK Pride groups have suspended involvement with political parties. The government failure to block sales of military items, including munitions, to Israel, and its complicity in the Gaza genocide is unforgivable!

There are some exceptions. MPs Zarah Sultana and Nadia Whittome have championed minority causes and pushed for a ceasefire. But overall, the government continues to disappoint and fails to act.

