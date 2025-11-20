Why Do Online Casinos Provide Side Bets Alongside Regular Stakes?

Even the most casual gamer has a rough idea as to the rules of blackjack, from placing bets after your two hole cards are dealt to understanding that 21 is the magic number. But did you know that some versions of online blackjack have extra options, known as side bets, that add an extra layer of intrigue and excitement to the game?

So what are these side bets? Why does the casino offer them if there are more common bet types available? And do these blackjack side bets represent good value for the player? Let’s take a closer look.

What are Blackjack Side Bets?

Of course, the main focus of blackjack is on the main action, where you’re attempting to score 21 – or as close to it, without going over – with your hand through a combination of standing, hitting, splitting or doubling down.

But aside from this main gameplay, many casinos offer side bets in some of their blackjack games.

The idea is that these side bets offer a varied range of payouts that go beyond the standard 1:1 ratio for beating the dealer. A common example is 21+3, in which the player is wagering on the value of their two cards and the dealer’s upturned card.

If this trio of cards amounts to a specific combination, players get paid out irrespective of whether or not they win the main game or not. Examples of 21+3 combinations include a flush (paid at 5:1), straight (10:1) all the way through to a suited three of a kind (100:1).

Other popular blackjack side bets include Perfect Pairs (wagering that your two cards will be a pair of some description, paid at 25:1), Easy Match (both your cards are the same suit, paid at 2.5:1) and Insurance (2:1), which can be played if the dealer’s upturned card is an ace – this protects against the instant loss of them having a ‘natural’ blackjack of an ace plus a ten-value card.

Why Do Casinos Offer Blackjack Side Bets?

The answer to this question is pretty straightforward: side bets offer casinos another way to boost their house edge over the player.

You may have heard of blackjack basic strategy, which is a set of techniques that allow players to make the best value play in any given situation at the felt. By utilising basic strategy, players can reduce the casino’s house edge in blackjack to just 0.5%.

Casinos, like any business, want to make as much money as possible. So the creation of side bets allows them to increase their house edge against players who, perhaps, haven’t done their homework or who simply want to have some fun and see if they can land an extra win or two.

Are Blackjack Side Bets Good Value?

As mentioned, blackjack is one of the best ‘value’ games in a casino, with a house edge ranging from 0.5% with basic strategy applied to around 2.5% without.

For side bets, however, the house edge is usually much higher.

Take the Insurance side bet. You get paid out at 2:1 if the dealer does have a natural blackjack hand, but lose your stake if they don’t. Even with an upturned ace, there’s still only 16 cards in a standard deck that can complete the blackjack (12 face cards and four tens) and, taking the ace out, 31 that won’t complete the blackjack.

Therefore, the probability of the dealer having a blackjack is around 31%, which would be represented by fair odds of 2.23:1; thus, players are getting shortchanged at 2:1.

Other blackjack side bets have similarly unappealing conditions, with the house edge on 21+3 set at around 6-8% (depending on how many decks of cards are in play) and between 3-11% on Perfect Pair.

So playing side bets is not an optimal decision, as per the math. But, if you want to try your luck with some wagers that pay out better than the standard rates of blackjack main bets, do so with caution.