Dr Ranj examines testicular torsion: a right pain in the bollock

Being a doctor has its perks… my boyfriend would probably say the main one is free health advice on tap. The downside? Other than being pretty much on call all the time, I don’t let things slide – especially when it comes to balls.

Case in point: the other week, he casually dropped into a phone conversation that he’d had a sudden pain in one of his testicles (yes, the romance is very much still alive!). He said it like he was telling me the weather. I, however, did not share his blasé attitude.

Now, my other half is a stoic, six-foot-something personal trainer. He’s not one to whinge about aches and pains, so seeing him noticeably uncomfortable made me take it seriously. And here’s the thing: if you ever get a sudden pain in one testicle, you need to take it seriously too. Why? Because it could be something called testicular torsion – a phrase he’d never heard before, and one you should never forget.

What is “Torsion”?

Testicular torsion is when the spermatic cord – the vital lifeline of blood vessels and nerves to the testicle – gets twisted. Picture a garden hose that’s kinked and cutting off the water flow. Only in this case, it’s the blood supply, and the hose is attached to something you really don’t want dying on you.

It can happen after sport, a knock, or sometimes just out of the blue (yes, even while you’re asleep). Some people’s anatomy makes them more prone to it, but here’s the headline: once it happens, the clock starts ticking.

Symptoms That Should Make You Wince

The warning signs are pretty hard to miss, if you’re paying attention:

– Sudden, severe pain in one testicle

– Swelling on one side

– Feeling sick or even throwing up (yes, ball pain can do that)

– The affected testicle looking higher than usual, or appearing at a funny angle

Sound familiar? Do not wait around. Testicular torsion is a medical emergency – and unlike your ex, it will not go away if you just ignore it.

Why Time Matters

I didn’t give my boyfriend the option of toughing it out. I told him, in no uncertain terms, to get himself to A&E. Because here’s the brutal truth: you’ve got about six hours to untwist a torsion before the testicle starts to die off. The sooner it’s done, the better the chances of keeping your crown jewels intact.

The fix involves a quick operation (under general anaesthetic) where surgeons untwist the cord and stitch both testicles in place (belt-and-braces approach, so it doesn’t happen again).

Other Ball-Aches (Literally)

Of course, not all testicular pain is torsion. There are plenty of other, less dramatic causes:

– Epididymitis: inflammation of the tubes coming out of the testicle, often because of an infection

– Trauma: you know the kind

– Hernia: where your insides go wandering into places they shouldn’t

– Varicocele: dilated veins around the testicle — think varicose veins, but downstairs

Fortunately, in my boyfriend’s case, it turned out to be a varicocele. Not dangerous, but still uncomfortable. And while he might have rolled his eyes at my insistence, it’s better to waste an evening at A&E than risk losing a testicle.

Drop the Awkwardness

Let’s be real though, nobody loves the idea of whipping their trousers down for a stranger in a hospital cubicle. But remember: doctors and nurses have seen it all before. Your balls aren’t going to shock us (I promise), and our focus in that moment is deciding whether we need to arrange surgery.

So, next time you — or your partner — get sudden testicular pain:

– Don’t try to be a hero

– Don’t wait until it “goes away”

– Don’t Google it and then ignore it

Just get checked. Because at the end of the day, you’ve only got two. Why gamble with half your assets?

Retatrutide: Don’t Be Tempted by TikTok

Retatrutide (also called “Triple G”) is a new, experimental weight-loss drug. Early data is striking: in trials, participants lost up to 24% of their body weight over 48 weeks.

However, I’ve seen a whole spate of worrying posts about Retatrutide on TikTok recently. The drug has not been approved for general use yet – and probably won’t be before 2026/7. Meanwhile, unregulated versions are circulating online, and experts are strongly warning against these. There is no guarantee what you are getting, so don’t be tempted.

If you are considering weight-loss medication, only get it prescribed from an approved, regulated source.

You can visit the NHS official website for further information and advice on testicle pain.

Subscribe to Attitude print, download the Attitude app, and follow us on Apple News+. Plus: find us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.