Mental health app offering ‘coping with hate speech’ courses in light of Meta moderation changes

Mental health app Voda has unveiled free courses to help LGBTQ+ people cope with online hate speech, following Meta’s controversial policy changes that now permit users to describe queer people as “mentally ill” on Facebook and Instagram.

The new initiative, “Coping with Hate Speech,” arrives as Meta’s updated guidelines specifically allow “allegations of mental illness or abnormality when based on gender or sexual orientation,” alongside permitting the dehumanising use of “it” to refer to transgender and nonbinary individuals.

“This isn’t just about online speech. It’s about mental health, safety and dignity,” Jaron Soh, co-founder and CEO of Voda, said in a statement.

“Meta’s decision to allow harmful rhetoric on its platforms legitimises long-debunked narratives that pathologise LGBTQIA+ identities. This policy change will have real-world consequences, increasing anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation for many in our community.”

Voda says recent findings from its “State of Trans+ Mental Health Report” emphasise the potential impact of such policy changes, revealing that 80.4% of trans+ people already experience anxiety about social acceptance.

The study, which surveyed over 2,300 trans+ individuals across 75 countries, also found that 40.7% struggle to access inclusive mental health support.

“Being LGBTQIA+ isn’t inherently a risk factor for poor mental health” – Voda psychotherapist Chris Sheridan

(Image: Voda)

The programme introduces five modules developed by Voda psychotherapist Chris Sheridan, covering distress tolerance, digital bystander intervention, social media boundaries, handling trolls, and coping strategies for hate speech.

“Being LGBTQIA+ isn’t inherently a risk factor for poor mental health. It is the stigma, discrimination, and lack of acceptance that cause harm,” Sheridan explained.

The free modules are available through the Voda app’s “Discover” tab on both iOS and Android platforms. While offering crucial support, Voda notes these resources aren’t intended to replace professional care during mental health crises.

This initiative builds upon Voda’s existing mental health support infrastructure, including its Trans Library of 52 self-led wellness programmes launched last September.

The Voda app is available to download free on both iOS and Android.