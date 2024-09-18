LGBTQIA+ app Voda launches ‘world’s largest’ mental health resource for trans individuals

LGBTQIA+ mental health app Voda has released a new digital resource aimed at supporting the trans community.

The Trans Library, launched today (18 September), offers 52 self-led digital wellness programmes covering a range of topics relevant to trans individuals. Voda says it’s the world’s largest such resource.

The library’s content was developed by a panel of four trans therapists and informed by a survey of over 2,400 trans participants, Voda says. It adds that the resource is designed to address mental health challenges faced by the trans community, including gender dysphoria, healthcare access issues, and experiences of discrimination.

Chris Sheridan, lead psychotherapist at Voda, said in a statement that the Trans Library was created: “to provide our community with timely access to mental health support and inclusive programmes to help individuals navigate their mental health journeys in the context of systemic oppression.”

“We hope that the library provides a much-needed safe space for trans people” – Voda CEO Jaron Soh

The launch comes at a time when trans healthcare in the UK is under scrutiny. NHS data obtained by BBC News shows that wait times for gender-affirming care can extend to five years.

Additionally, a University of Manchester study published in the Lancet journal found that trans individuals in England are up to five times more likely to experience long-term poor mental health compared to cisgender people.

Jaron Soh, co-founder and CEO of Voda, commented: “Until we can change society to rid it of stigma, we hope that the library provides a much-needed safe space for trans people to find mental health support created by those who have lived through the same stigma they have.”

This initiative builds on Voda’s previous developments. In June 2024, the company secured £270,000 in pre-seed funding to address what it describes as an LGBTQIA+ mental health crisis in the UK. At that time, Voda reported serving 12,000 users globally, with 4,000 based in the UK.

The Trans Library is available for free through the Voda app on both iOS and Android platforms.