Attitude sails with Richard Branson on Virgin Voyages: ‘A place where everyone is free to be themselves’

“You’re on the wrong ship!” Richard Branson‘s cheeky jab at a passing cruise liner couldn’t have been more apt. There I was, cocktail in hand, enjoying an audience with Sir Richard himself aboard Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady, thinking, “He’s completely right.”

Attitude was invited to join one of Virgin Voyages‘ special Celebration Voyages, where Richard had graced us with his presence in Amsterdam, alongside long-time friend Boy George. As we sailed away from the picturesque Dutch capital, Richard, ever the showman, regaled our small group with tales, while hinting at the musical delights Boy George would be serving up later that evening.

Resilient Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)

From the outset, it was clear that a Virgin Voyages cruise exists in a different galaxy from the floating bingo halls one might typically associate with such seafaring adventures. Virgin’s foray into the high seas is less a cruise and more a nautical festival of queer joy – imagine Soho’s vibrant energy and a dash of Ibiza’s hedonism set adrift in the Mediterranean. There’s even an onboard tattoo parlour, if you want a slightly painful yet permanent momento of your jolly.

The Resilient Lady herself is a marvel of modern design, all sleek lines and bold colours. My cabin, a tech lover’s dream, came equipped with a tablet controlling everything from mood lighting to curtains. But the real highlight was something from less advanced – a balcony hammock, perfect for nursing hangovers or indulging in some room service decadence.

Hammocks are provided with every cabin with a balcony (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

Speaking of indulgence, the culinary offerings aboard are a far cry from the bland buffets of cruising lore. Virgin Voyages has boldly jettisoned buffets altogether, introducing instead The Galley – a sophisticated food hall more akin to a collection of gourmet street food stalls. Here, you can satisfy any craving 24/7, from freshly rolled sushi to made-to-order tacos, comforting noodle bowls to full English breakfasts. There are also several onboard restaurants (booking required), providing world-class cuisines curated by Michelin-starred chefs. Extra Virgin, the ship’s Italian restaurant, is highly recommended – the pasta is even all hand-made on board.

The Galley has practically every cuisine covered (Image: Virgin Voyages)

While there are no all-inclusive drink packages, the reasonably priced cocktails more than compensate. The vodka martinis, in particular, were dangerously good – so good, in fact, that I may have made quite the spectacle of myself on the dancefloor of The Manor, the ship’s gargantuan nightclub, on more than one occasion.

Scarlet Night (Image: Virgin Voyages)

Entertainment-wise, Virgin Voyages has truly outdone itself. One minute I’m butchering Whitney’s legacy in The Groupie (a set of private karaoke rooms), the next I’m immersed in Persephone, a spectacular modern reimagining of classic Greek mythology. For those seeking relaxation, the Redemption Spa (extra charges apply) offers a tranquil haven, from hot stone massages to hydrotherapy pools.

However, the true pinnacle of every single Virgin voyage is the legendary Scarlet Night. Picture an entire ship bathed in red light, from restaurants to corridors, culminating in a pool party that would make Dionysus himself blush. Primal, euphoric, and quintessentially Virgin, this drenched-in-red celebration was worth the trip alone.

Boy George spins the tracks on board the Resilient Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)

But what truly sets Virgin Voyages apart isn’t just the glamour or non-stop entertainment, but the sense of inclusivity. As a queer traveller, I’ve never felt more at home. The staff – a glorious mix of tattooed, pierced, and fabulously coiffed individuals – embodies a spirit of genuine acceptance. In a world where “LGBTQ+-friendly” often feels like a marketing ploy, Virgin Voyages delivers a queer utopia that never feels forced or tokenistic. It’s a place where everyone is free to be themselves, no matter who they are or what they look like.

As I disembarked, that twinge of sadness you get when faced with reality at the end of a holiday hit all the harder this time. Virgin Voyages hasn’t just reimagined cruising; it’s created a floating sanctuary for the queer community – and our allies. It’s a place where the only judgement passed is on your karaoke song choice, and the only side-eye you’ll get is for not joining the conga line.

Attitude’s Dale Fox (third from right) enjoys a chat with Richard Branson (Image: Provided)

Attitude sailed from Portsmouth to Bruges and Amsterdam. See the Virgin Voyages website to check out all routes and pricing.