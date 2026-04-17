Destin de Balmain will have you rethinking strawberry scents 

Whether in fashion or beauty, Balmain has always favoured the bold. Destin de Balmain, the brand’s debut prestige fragrance, follows that ethos.

Created by renowned perfumer Quentin Bisch, Destin de Balmain is built around a strikingly realistic pairing of strawberry and peony. Still, it’s far from a typical fruity floral.

Destin de Balmain (Image: Provided)

On first spray, the strawberry feels juicy and sunlit, but flashes of pink pepper quickly cut through the gloss, adding a subtle spice that keeps the sweetness sharp rather than saccharine.

“The fruit’s juicy vivacity brings bright, elevated sweetness to the composition,” Bisch explains in a statement. “Notes of peony further convey the feeling of rosy fullness, and notes of creamy sandalwood anchor the fragrance in strength and luminosity. It has an irresistible electric energy.”

As it wears, the strawberry’s playful brightness softens into the background, while patchouli and Akigalawood emerge. While fruity fragrances often lean overtly flirty and feminine, this addition adds an earthy depth that pulls it into more complex, less predictable territory.

Sandalwood threads throughout, adding a creamy woodiness that dries down into something more intimate. Facets of musk soften the edges further, creating an addictive second-skin warmth.

Those looking for a linear, predictable fragrance won’t find it here. Instead, this is a composition that shifts and unfolds, rewarding closer attention rather than offering an obvious trajectory from the outset.

As an object, too, the refillable bottle reflects Balmain’s bold codes. choing the house’s maximalist codes. Sculptural and tactile, it feels like an objet d’art – impossible not to pick up.

With Destin de Balmain, the brand presents a multifaceted fragrance that favours the bold. It’s playful and radiant enough for summer, but grounded enough to feel composed, making it a fun, sun-warmed scent as the weather turns.

Discover Destin de Balmain at balmainbeauty.com.