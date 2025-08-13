Hotel Paradiso in Paris review: World’s first ‘cinema-hotel’ is a blockbuster stay

It’s hilariously ironic that Attitude is reviewing Hotel Paradiso in Paris, described by its owners as the world’s first ‘cinema-hotel’, while in town to interview Sarah Jessica Parker and the cast of And Just Like That… Suffice to say, you’re unlikely to find the two dismally received Sex and the City films in the moodily-lit corridors lined with shelves of DVDs and Blu-rays.

We snuggle into our plush bedding to watch, instead, the artsier Shiva Baby. Here, each of the 34 rooms – all a retro-meets-modern mood – is fitted with a projector (an Optoma ZU506Te, 4K and HDR compatible laser, to be precise) and a three-metre wide screen. There’s also cinema-quality audio, all handily operated via touchscreen tablet, home to specially curated watchlists and major streamers alike.

Brothers Nathanaël and Elisha Karmitz, who run the hotel and lead mk2, the French independent cinema group, are carrying forth the vision of their dad, Marin Karmitz, who founded the company in 1974. Indeed, in addition to the two fully-fitted screening rooms within the hotel, the property sits atop the beloved, century-old mk2 Nation cinema, with guest rooms on the upper floors and the multiplex at street level and below. A private entrance lets guests slip straight from their room into the cinema.

Film-themed flourishes abound: from organic popcorn to rare, framed movie posters; from the dimensions of the 16/9 windows, the standard cinema aspect ratio (!), to the hotel’s very name, a reference to the 1988 classic coming-of-age comedy. In contrast to numerous five star hotels positing overwrought themes seemingly for the sake of it, this high concept speaks to multi-generational familial passion. It feels deeply personal and is genuinely heartwarming.

The rooftop at Hotel Paradiso (Image: Provided)

The lengths the team have taken to demonstrate a love of film are astounding: for example, the celebrated French photographer and Oscar-nominated producer known pseudonymously as JR has affixed two 15-metre-high collages to the blind façades of buildings opposite, visible only to visitors in courtyard-facing rooms. One is an epic reimagining of a scene from The Kid by Charlie Chaplin (1921).

Luring us out of our room – all exposed concrete and luxurious velvets and felts in various shades of purple – is the hotel’s biggest asset, a spacious rooftop terrace, home to an open-air cinema (yes, another one!) and truly gobsmacking, Eiffel Tower-encompassing views. (Better, even, than Carrie’s view from Hôtel Plaza Athénée in season six of SATC!) The icing on the cake? The La La Land karaoke room, which can accommodate up to 10, dedicated to music from the movies. There’s so much to discover about the hotel that it’s a destination in itself. You could stay for a long weekend and still not have enjoyed all it has to offer.

Which is surprising, considering it’s not actually that big. This is most apparent in the hotel’s minuscule reception area, which shares a compact ground floor with a café. Nevertheless, the space is cleverly designed to make every inch count; a street counter-style serving space in the latter invites you to be social. You’re in close quarters with the staff everywhere – fortunately, they’re all uniformly lovely.

The healthy, creative food menu nods to New York City favourites and classic French fare. Currently on offer are the Countryside Breakfast, including 24-month matured Comté from Etablissement Moots and nitrate-free ham from Maison Montalet, plus the Sea Plate from luxury seafood producer Maison Kaviari, boasting sardines in oil and lemon, white tarama, organic salmon rillettes and fresh bread. Finally, a note on the hotel’s fabulous location. Place de la Nation is exceptionally well connected, around five minutes from Gare de Lyon, and less than 20 minutes from both Gare Montparnasse and Gare du Nord. Metro lines 1, 2, 6 and 9 are all close by. Roll credits!

