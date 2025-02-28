The perfect stay for the upcoming Folkestone Triennial art event

With the lure of a luxury beachfront apartment for the weekend, I head to Folkestone on the coast of Kent, which is only an hour from London by train, but I drive there from Brighton.

I arrive at the award-winning Shoreline development and the garage doors’ camera recognises my car’s license plate and swing open. I park and then enter the apartment from the garage to find a very bright and welcoming home.

Folkestone Shoreline (Image: Box Gagovski) Folkestone Shoreline (Image: Box Gagovski) Folkestone Shoreline (Image: Box Gagovski)

There is a basement below and up the flights of stairs are two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and set of Aesop toiletries. The well-equipped kitchen has terrazzo counters and a large orange marble table that looks like the surface of Saturn and doors leading onto a small patio in the back which would be lovely in the summer.

Folkestone Shoreline (Image: Box Gagovski) Folkestone Shoreline (Image: Box Gagovski) Folkestone Shoreline (Image: Box Gagovski)

The sitting room with its balcony windows offers views of the beach and sea beyond. I could easily sit here all day watching the waves, but I also want to explore the town.

The front door leads directly onto the beach, and turning around and looking at the crescent-shaped building I see that its white brick exterior is beautifully laid in a wave pattern. The building is like a piece of art – which is very appropriate for the destination.

Exterior of Folkestone Shoreline (Image: Markus Bidaux)

The town has become a mecca for artists who apply to feature in its Folkestone Triennial, a contemporary art event that transforms the town into an open-air gallery. It is back for its sixth edition this year, running from 19 July to 19 October.

While it is some months away, even now walking around town I find lots of pieces left from previous additions. And these include some big names including Anthony Gormley, Tracy Emin, Gilbert & George, and Banksy making it the UK’s biggest urban art collection.

Art Buff by Banksy (Image: Markus Bidaux)

Just steps away from Shoreline is Lubaiana Himid’s Jelly Mould Pavilion, a sweet syrupy piece on first glance until you learn it is a reference to the UK’s Victorian sugar trade and its links to slavery. Beyond that I come across pieces left and right.

Lubaiana Himid’s Jelly Mould Pavilion to the right of Shoreline (Image: Provided)

This year’s show will be curated by Sorcha Carey, former Director of Edinburgh Art Festival, and will delve into the geology and deep history of this seaside town, reflecting themes of migration, climate, community, and humanity’s connection to the land. A full list of artists will be announced in the spring.

Folkestone’s Old High Street (Image: Matt Rowe)

The Old High Street has a colourful bohemian vibe and throughout the town there is a burgeoning food scene emerging. I dine at The Harbour Inn on local seafood while watching boats bob in the harbour water. And at the shabby-chic Victoria pub Radnor Arms, the impressive open kitchen offers up an enticing menu of modern British dishes.

Radnor Arms (Image: Markus Bidaux)

Back at the Folkestone Shoreline, I meet with the developer who shows me a model for everything they have planned. They have approval to continue developing the seafront with further building bringing more homes, retail space and a luxury hotel.

A model showing the future project planned for Folkestone’s seafront (Image: Markus Bidaux)

The Shoreline has 54 one- and two-bedroom apartments, a further 24 two-, three- and four-bedroom beach houses, and additional six penthouses and is just the start of a major project to transform Folkestone.

For a taste of what is to come, Shoreline has partnered with Bloom Stays to offer apartment holiday stays at Shoreline Folkestone from £350 per night.

