Eccleston Square Hotel review: Home of the ‘the most high-tech bed I’ve ever enjoyed’
"Is it the best bed I have ever slept in? Well, my boyfriend wasn’t there, so I couldn’t possibly say," writes Markus Bidaux
I’m headed up to London from Brighton the night before a morning meeting and the top priority for me is a good night’s sleep.
With that in mind, I check into the Eccleston Square Hotel, a luxury boutique hotel, a short walk from the exit of Victoria Train Station convenient for those coming from the south coast or Gatwick Airport.
The adults-only hotel is located on a lovely residential garden square, just a few doors down from a home with a blue plaque stating Sir Winston Churchill lived there.
Entering the hotel, there is the small bar and the Minotti lounge with elegant Italian furniture to my right and the check in desk to my right.
After checking in I take the lift to my room, which is equipped with tech like a smart TV, SONOS sound bar, and even the white marble bathroom has SmartGlass to transform the bathroom walls from transparent to opaque with a simple touch.
The most important aspect of any hotel bedroom has to be the bed and every room boasts a handcrafted Swedish Hästens massage bed. They are regarded as the best beds in the world.
Trying out the variable massage settings on the bed’s remote I wonder if the vibrations were doing much, but after a 20-minute cycle my back definitely feels more relaxed.
The bed also can be electronically adjusted so you can sit up in bed to watch the television or work on your laptop. I even found a handy wooden laptop stand that you can use seated in bed.
Is it the best bed I have ever slept in? Well, my boyfriend wasn’t there, so I couldn’t possibly say that. The mattress was soft, the room very quiet and it was definitely the most high-tech bed I have ever enjoyed.
My room is an internal room without a view, but if I were here for a romantic stay rather than purely for business, I would have booked one of the balcony king rooms, which overlook Eccleston Square’s award-winning gardens.
The property does not have fitness facilities, but guests get free access to the private gated beautiful Eccleston Square Gardens if you fancy a brisk walk.
Alternatively, you can visit nearby Eccleston Yards, a cute courtyard with a few eateries and where there is a Barry’s Bootcamp, Psycle, Hotpod Yoga and Re:Mind studios available for all your wellness needs.
The area also benefits from some very lovely streets of shops. On beautiful Elizabeth Street, there is the charming Bayley & Sage grocery store, Summerill & Bishop retail homewares and the lux dog shop Mungo & Maud. They clearly love a double-barrelled name in this neighbourhood.
You are also walking distance to the shops in Chelsea, Victoria, and Pimlico.
In the morning, I bypass the continental breakfast on my way to my morning meeting, very well rested, which at the end of the day is really what is most important offering from a hotel.