Eccleston Square Hotel review: Home of the ‘the most high-tech bed I’ve ever enjoyed’

I’m headed up to London from Brighton the night before a morning meeting and the top priority for me is a good night’s sleep.

With that in mind, I check into the Eccleston Square Hotel, a luxury boutique hotel, a short walk from the exit of Victoria Train Station convenient for those coming from the south coast or Gatwick Airport.

The adults-only hotel is located on a lovely residential garden square, just a few doors down from a home with a blue plaque stating Sir Winston Churchill lived there.

Eccleston Square Hotel’s Minotti lounge (Image: Provided)

Entering the hotel, there is the small bar and the Minotti lounge with elegant Italian furniture to my right and the check in desk to my right.

After checking in I take the lift to my room, which is equipped with tech like a smart TV, SONOS sound bar, and even the white marble bathroom has SmartGlass to transform the bathroom walls from transparent to opaque with a simple touch.

Eccleston Square Hotel’s Minotti lounge bar (Image: Provided)

The most important aspect of any hotel bedroom has to be the bed and every room boasts a handcrafted Swedish Hästens massage bed. They are regarded as the best beds in the world.

Trying out the variable massage settings on the bed’s remote I wonder if the vibrations were doing much, but after a 20-minute cycle my back definitely feels more relaxed.

Eccleston Square Hotel (Image: Provided)

The bed also can be electronically adjusted so you can sit up in bed to watch the television or work on your laptop. I even found a handy wooden laptop stand that you can use seated in bed.

Is it the best bed I have ever slept in? Well, my boyfriend wasn’t there, so I couldn’t possibly say that. The mattress was soft, the room very quiet and it was definitely the most high-tech bed I have ever enjoyed.

Eccleston Square Hotel (Image: Provided)

My room is an internal room without a view, but if I were here for a romantic stay rather than purely for business, I would have booked one of the balcony king rooms, which overlook Eccleston Square’s award-winning gardens.

The property does not have fitness facilities, but guests get free access to the private gated beautiful Eccleston Square Gardens if you fancy a brisk walk.

Eccleston Square Gardens

Alternatively, you can visit nearby Eccleston Yards, a cute courtyard with a few eateries and where there is a Barry’s Bootcamp, Psycle, Hotpod Yoga and Re:Mind studios available for all your wellness needs.

The area also benefits from some very lovely streets of shops. On beautiful Elizabeth Street, there is the charming Bayley & Sage grocery store, Summerill & Bishop retail homewares and the lux dog shop Mungo & Maud. They clearly love a double-barrelled name in this neighbourhood.

Eccleston Square Hotel’s entrance (Image: Provided)

You are also walking distance to the shops in Chelsea, Victoria, and Pimlico.

In the morning, I bypass the continental breakfast on my way to my morning meeting, very well rested, which at the end of the day is really what is most important offering from a hotel.

ecclestonsquarehotel.com