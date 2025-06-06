Travel Proud celebrates key milestone with more than 100,000 properties across 150 countries

New research finds that 70% of LGBTQ+ travellers say feeling they can be their true authentic self is a key factor when booking a holiday.

While 78% of those questioned say seeing increased inclusivity of the travel industry has made them feel more comfortable traveling.

A couple researching holidays (Image: Provided)

The study commissioned by Booking.com and released to coincide with Pride month was independently conducted using a sample of 11,469 LGBTQ+ travellers from 27 countries and territories.

The company launched its Travel Proud program back in 2021, which provides free inclusive hospitality training for accommodations to help them gain a better understanding of the specific challenges faced by LGBTQ+ travellers, as well as what can be done to make every guest feel more welcome.

Travel Proud certificate displayed in a hotel lobby (Image: Provided)

In only four years, Booking.com has added more than 100,000 properties to their Travel Proud programme across more than 150 countries and territories and in 16,000 cities and destinations. And the process is speeding up with the number of Travel Proud properties on the platform is up 49% from this time last year.

For an exciting, welcoming and more comfortable trip, Booking.com is sharing eight LGBTQ+ friendly destinations from around the world, from classic destinations with a twist, to newer must-visits for LGBTQ+ travellers.

Turin, Italy (Image: Provided)

Turin, Italy

Sitting at the foot of the Alps, Turin is known for its elegant boulevards, baroque palaces and café culture but it also holds a powerful place in Italy’s LGBTQ+ history. In the 1970s, it was the birthplace of the country’s first gay liberation movement, FUORI! (Fronte Unitario Omosessuale Rivoluzionario Italiano), which helped lay the foundations for LGBTQ+ rights in modern Italy. Now the country with the most Travel Proud properties in the world (21,283 as of 20 May 2025), that progressive spirit endures today in a city that blends tradition with historic rebellion. Turin’s LGBTQ+ scene centres around San Salvario, a creative, cosmopolitan district filled with inclusive bars, clubs and cafés. Cultural landmarks like Palazzo Madama and Piazza Castello offer a glimpse into the city’s regal past, while museums dedicated to cinema, art and Egyptian history add further depth. Turin also tempts visitors’ tastebuds. The birthplace of both vermouth and gianduiotto (hazelnut chocolate), the city is a dream for food lovers. A Fine Chocolate Tasting offers insight into its artisan chocolate-making, with plenty of samples along the way. Stylish, historic and quietly radical, Turin offers LGBTQ+ travellers a city of substance with layers of culture, courage and cocoa.

Where to stay: For 5* luxury in the centre of Turin, the Principi di Piemonte | UNA Esperienze offers elegance and style with lounges, a gourmet restaurant and a bar providing great views over the city centre. If travellers are looking for a welcoming and homely feel, not just through the Travel Proud programme but with a home-from-home vibe, EDIT Lofts is a modern apartment with a garden and terrace. Although each apartment boasts a fully equipped kitchen, the property’s family-friendly restaurant also serves up Italian cuisine for those times when only service will do.

Panama City, Panama (Image: Provided)

Panama City, Panama

Panama City has long been a crossroads linking oceans, continents and cultures. It’s now also one of Central America’s most exciting emerging destinations for LGBTQ+ travellers, with a lively, visible community and a spirit of progress that’s reshaping the city’s identity. Neighbourhoods like Casco Viejo, Via Argentina, Amador and San Francisco form the heart of the LGBTQ+ scene, offering everything from rooftop bars and art galleries to inclusive cafés and community-led events. Pride celebrations continue to grow, reflecting a capital that’s modern, dynamic and increasingly open. Beyond its LGBTQ+ appeal, the city offers real contrasts. A Panama Canal & City Tour reveals the engineering marvels at the Miraflores Locks, while the UNESCO-listed Casco Viejo draws visitors to its colonial charm and cobbled streets. Towering above it all is the skyline, home to Central America’s tallest building, the JW Marriott Panama hotel, and which signals a city that’s going places.

Where to stay: Just a short stroll from the Canal Museum, the Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo, Panama City offers luxury in the heart of the old town. Its hotel rooms and suites pair classic four-poster beds with modern comforts, alongside the largest oceanfront pool in Casco Viejo and a holistically-led spa with plunge pools and tailored treatments. For something more intimate, the Amarla Boutique Hotel Casco Viejo combines charm and history in a beautifully restored home. Guests can unwind on the sun terrace, soak in the hot tub or take a yoga class before retiring to rooms filled with artisan furniture and curated local decor.

Zurich, Switzerland (Image: Provided)

Zurich, Switzerland

While more major LGBTQ+ destinations may spring to mind when thinking of a European city break, Zurich’s under-the-radar yet thriving scene should be a top pick for LGBTQ+ travellers. Switzerland’s largest city, Zurich is a sophisticated destination with its famous lakeside location, vibrant cultural scene and well-preserved old town. For travellers it offers a mix of natural beauty with a bustling, culture-rich city centre. Whether swimming in one of the 40+ badis (open-air pools which line the city’s lakes and rivers), shopping on Bahnhofstrasse or exploring the Kunsthaus’ impressive collection of European art, the city offers something for everyone. To enjoy what the city has to offer in just six hours, visitors can try The Zurich Mix: Walking tour, Cruise and Cable Car and take the Polybahn funicular to visit the Grossmünster and Rindermarkt in the city’s old town and learn about the city’s past. Zurich has a rich history for LGBTQ+ travellers too; back in the 1930s and 1940s it was home to Der Kreis (The Circle), a prominent, early gay rights organisation and bi-monthly magazine. Today bar Kweer occupies the space where the Barfüsser bar, considered one of Europe’s oldest gay bars, once stood and is one of many LGBTQ+-dedicated spaces across the city.

Where to stay: A short walk from Bahnhofstrasse, Sorell Hotel St. Peter is a stylish boutique hotel in the heart of Zurich’s old town. Spacious, modern rooms and a cosy lounge serving breakfast, bar snacks and evening drinks make it a relaxed and well-located base for guests. Those looking for home comforts will enjoy the well-equipped EMA House Serviced Apartments Superior Downtown with its well-appointed kitchen complete with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven, stovetop, toaster and coffee machine.

Brighton and Hove, UK (Image: Provided)

Brighton and Hove, UK

Brighton and Hove isn’t just LGBTQ+-friendly, it’s LGBTQ+-fabulous. Often hailed as the UK’s gay capital, this vibrant seaside city pairs its progressive nature with end-of-the-pier charm and has long been a draw for the country’s LGBTQ+ community. Head for the Kemptown district which leads the party with rainbow flags, drag brunches, LGBTQ+-owned cafés and street art that wears its activism with pride. From bottomless mimosas and sequins at Bar Broadway to the outrageous performances at Komedia or Ironworks Studios, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the day. Beyond the glitter and the sparkle, travellers can find plenty more to discover. Wander The Lanes for vintage treasure hunts, ride high above the beach on the i360 tower, catch an exhibition at the Brighton Museum & Art Gallery or take this LGBTQ+ History Tour and learn more about the evolution of Brighton Pride. And it’s Pride that transforms the city every August with a sea of colour, music and unabashed celebrations. Brighton has never shied away from making noise and it’s all the more fun for that.

Where to stay: With its central location, Q Square by Supercity Aparthotels gives visitors easy access to Brighton Pier, the Royal Pavilion and Brighton Railway Station. Equipped with a fitness centre, this aparthotel also offers an outdoor seating area for guests to enjoy the beachside breeze and a drink in the sunshine. For those looking to explore the city on two wheels, bicycle parking is provided.

Florianópolis, Brazil (Image: Provided)

Florianópolis, Brazil

Florianópolis is more than just a beach paradise, it is a beacon of inclusivity, freedom and community, making it one of the most popular destinations in Brazil for LGBTQ+ travellers. Located in the state of Santa Catarina, the city is mostly made up of Santa Catarina Island. Travellers’ days here can typically be spent hiking the luscious jungle trail of Lagoinha do Leste, exploring lagoons like Lagoa da Conceição, or sipping caipirinhas at Praia Mole, the island’s unofficial gay beach, where music fills the air. The island is full of LGBTQ+-friendly spaces, from beachside bars and drag shows to vibrant year-round celebrations where love and expression take centre stage. If traveling to the annual Florianópolis Gay Carnival expect major festivities with parties, parades and competitions after which visitors can look forward to dancing through the night on Praia Mole.

Where to stay: Set in the heart of Florianópolis’ vibrant LGBTQ+ district, Novotel Florianópolis, is ideally placed for those wanting to soak up the city’s energy – from bar hopping and beach days to late-night clubbing. The hotel’s modern, spacious rooms provide a stylish base, while the rooftop infinity pool delivers picturesque views of Baia Norte Bay. It’s a perfect spot for LGBTQ+ travellers looking to experience the city at its most thrilling.

Chicago, USA (Image: Provided)

Chicago, USA

Chicago has long been a trailblazer when it comes to LGBTQ+ visibility, activism and celebration. At the heart of its community is Northalsted, formerly known as Boystown and the first officially recognised LGBTQ+ neighbourhood in the US. While the name has evolved to reflect greater inclusivity, the area remains a symbol of pride, filled with bars, clubs, drag shows and rainbow pylons that honour its legacy. But LGBTQ+ culture here goes beyond one district. From drag brunches in Uptown to art exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art, the city buzzes with creativity and community. In Andersonville, visitors can browse LGBTQ+-owned shops like Scout for reclaimed objects and refurbished mid-century pieces or Mercantile M for affordable finds that add colour to any space. Of course, no Chicago experience should be without music. As the birthplace of house, spun from the decks of LGBTQ+ DJs in underground clubs, the city’s sound still echoes through Pride Fest, one of the largest Pride parades in the country. Chicago’s long-established jazz scene also carries LGBTQ+ influences and travellers can discover that story from the speakeasies of the 1920s to today’s thriving scene as they visit the clubs and listen to the music.

Where to stay: With a rooftop lounge overlooking the city skyline, an on-site modern restaurant and a large indoor lap pool, Loews Chicago Hotel offers comfort and style in equal measure. Set near the Chicago River, it’s ideally placed for exploring Millennium Park, the Magnificent Mile and Navy Pier. Spacious, well-equipped rooms feature leading tech, including an iPod dock and 42-inch flat-screen TV as well as a premium coffee machine, ensuring a relaxing stay in the heart of the city.

Sydney, Australia (Image: Provided)

Sydney, Australia

Sydney is a global LGBTQ+ hotspot renowned for its natural beauty and vibrant pride scene. Darlinghurst and Surry Hills are LGBTQ+-friendly neighbourhoods with rainbow crossings, cafes, and bars like the heritage listed Stonewall Hotel. While the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is a highlight, the city’s LGBTQ+ spirit thrives year-round with events like drag bingo, inclusive surf clubs, and art shows at the recently opened Qtopia Museum. Unique experiences include seeing the best of Sydney’s world-class drag scene at The Imperial Eskineville, sunrise yoga at North Bondi, and ferry trips to Manly. Travellers can catch a show by Bangarra Dance Theatre at the Sydney Opera House, Australia’s leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company. Sydney warmly welcomes LGBTQ+ travellers seeking diverse experiences.

Where to stay: Located in the heart of the city, Kimpton Margot Sydney by IHG offers a touch of old-world glamour, art-deco charm and contemporary sensibility. Just around the corner from the world-famous Oxford Street, The Pullman Sydney Hyde Park is a great option for travellers seeking out the night-light. Its Ecotourism Australia sustainability certification makes it an excellent choice for travellers looking for more sustainable options. Kings Cross, a neighbourhood rich in LGBTQ+ heritage, the Holiday Inn Sydney Potts Point offers affordable sweeping views of the Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Porto, Portugal (Image: Provided)

Porto, Portugal

Portugal’s second city may fly under the radar compared with its southern sibling, Lisbon, but Porto quietly charms LGBTQ+ travellers with its cobbled streets, riverfront views and inclusive spirit. This is a city where slowing down seems to come naturally and where LGBTQ+ culture can find its place with ease. The LGBTQ+ scene may be small and intimate but that creates its own character. Bars like Pride and Café Lusitano offer welcoming atmospheres, with drag performances and disco night’s drawing a mixed, open-minded crowd. For late-night energy, Zoom Club provides a tucked-away spot for dancing until daylight. Beyond nightlife, Porto invites slow discovery. Travellers can explore Ribeira’s winding lanes, join the LGBTour Porto for a guided walk through the city’s historic core, or cross the Dom Luís I Bridge to Vila Nova de Gaia for riverside port tastings. For couples, the Jardins do Palácio de Cristal offers one of the city’s most romantic sunset spots. With a growing Pride celebration, LGBTQ+ film festivals like LGBTQ+ Porto and a quietly welcoming local culture, the city is a gentle, soulful alternative to more fast-paced destinations.

Where to stay: Set on Ribeira Square with postcard views of the Douro River, the 16th-century Pestana Vintage Porto Hotel mixes historic charm with 5* comfort. Double-glazed rooms, spacious bathrooms and a riverfront breakfast spot make it a standout stay just yards from the cathedral, Clérigos Tower and Douro River cruises. Housed in a restored heritage building, Your Opo Apartments also provide chic riverside accommodation with a modern design and sweeping Douro views. With cafés and Porto’s old-town highlights on the doorstep, they’re a stylish base for independent travellers.