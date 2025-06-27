Tom Allen to host the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025

Award-winning comedian, presenter and bestselling author Tom Allen will host the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways at the five-star Peninsula London hotel on Friday 4 July, as the annual celebration of everyday LGBTQ+ heroes and community trailblazers returns for its ninth year – this time with a truly continental reach.

The beloved comic will lead the ceremony where Attitude – the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ media brand – will honour 10 inspirational queer people from across Europe who have worked tirelessly in the third sector, triumphed over adversity or used their voices to become outstanding community role models.

Our biggest ever Pride Awards event will also see a headline performance by pop legend and LGBTQ+ icon Andy Bell.

Tom told Attitude: “I am over the moon to be hosting the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways – it’s such an honour to celebrate the heroes of our community in such style. I may even wear a new hat!” And we can’t wait to see it.

“The perfect chaperone for our 10 LGBTQ+ community award winners” – Attitude Publisher Darren Styles OBE

“We are absolutely delighted to have the lovely Tom Allen host the 2025 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards, supported by British Airways,” says Attitude Publisher Darren Styles OBE.

“Though he has slipped gently into national treasure status via his work with TV staples The Great British Bake Off and The Apprentice, it’s too easy to forget his hard-won status as one of the UK’s stand-out, stand-up comedians – whip smart and gloriously funny.

“He’s a best-selling author, too – his memoirs No Shame and Too Much are from the heart, poignant and vulnerable – making him the perfect chaperone for our 10 LGBTQ+ community award winners sharing their own tales of triumph over tragedy.”

2025 marks the second year of partnership with PEUGEOT, and the first with supporting partner BA Euroflyer – the Gatwick-based British Airways subsidiary airline – which is flying in three of this year’s European winners and providing return tickets for all 10 honourees.

All 10 winners and their inspiring stories will be revealed on Attitude’s social channels on 4 July, as well as in in issue 365 of Attitude magazine, available to buy the same day.