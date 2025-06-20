The Somerville Hotel, Jersey review: Sea views and subtle charm

Some places don’t need to shout to make an impression. The Somerville Hotel, perched above the Jersey harbour village of St Aubin, is one of them. With sweeping views across the bay and out towards St Aubin’s Fort, it’s the kind of setting that immediately lowers your pulse.

On a clear day, the water below turns an almost surreal shade of blue. When I visit in March (see Attitude’s Jersey travel guide) the pool is closed for the season, but the view alone is worth the trip. Standing on the pool terrace with a coffee, watching the tide roll out, more than makes up for not being able to float in the water with a Martini (well, almost).

A sense of history

The hotel has been here since the 1800s and has lived a few lives: a private home, a wartime base, and now a four-star stay that manages to feel both traditional and informal. The interiors lean classic – high ceilings, dark wood furniture, slightly creaky corridors – but it doesn’t feel weighed down by its past.

The hotel overlooks St Aubin’s Harbour (Image: Provided)

My room is bright and comfortable, with sash windows facing directly out to sea. The light changes constantly throughout the day: haze in the morning, sharp blue at midday, then a golden glow at dusk. At sunset I walk down to the beach, just a few minutes away, and wander out onto the sand with the tide fully out. It’s quiet, peaceful, and the perfect way to end the day.

Dining at Tides

Food is a big part of the Somerville’s appeal, with its Tides Restaurant a popular choice among locals for birthdays, anniversaries and quiet dinners with a view. I order the lamb, which arrives perfectly cooked – tender, well-seasoned, and beautifully presented. The service, however, doesn’t quite match the high standard set by the kitchen. When I ask which dishes are local, my server sheepishly replies, “I don’t know.” A question about wine pairings prompts a word-for-word reading of the list, with no guidance. Still, the food is excellent and I leave satisfied – though serious diners may find the lack of knowledge a little frustrating.

Location and parking

The location is a real strength. You’re ten minutes from the airport and right on the edge of St Aubin, which is full of restaurants, pubs, cafés and small shops. It’s a good base if you’re planning to explore the island and don’t want to be isolated. That said, you could easily stay put for a couple of days and not feel short-changed.

There’s free parking on site, but spaces are limited. I arrive back after a day out to find the car park full. The concierge tells me to block in another guest and I hand over my keys in case they need to move my car later. It feels slightly makeshift, but also in keeping with the relaxed island rhythm of Jersey – maybe that’s just how things are done here. You might be loath to hand over the keys if you’d turned up in a Bentley, but mine was a scuffed-up hire car, so I wasn’t losing sleep over it.

Would we return?

The Somerville isn’t trying to be cutting-edge, and yes, there are areas that could be refined – especially around service. But what it offers instead is comfort, character, and a setting that’s hard to beat. With its sense of place, unforced charm and one of the finest views on the island, it more than earns a return visit.