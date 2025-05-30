Escape to Jersey: A weekend paradise just an hour from the UK

Jersey feels like a slice of the South of France, but with all the comforts of home. Its coastline is an influencer’s dream – golden beaches, dramatic cliffs and shimmering blue waters that could pass for the Med. Every turn reveals breathtaking viewpoints, hidden coves and picture-perfect spots begging to be captured.



Beyond the shore, the island is effortlessly boujee, with rustic villages, quaint cafés and winding lanes leading to centuries-old churches. With Jersey being just a short hop from London and easily explored in a weekend, you’ll wonder why you didn’t discover this unique island sooner.

What to do

Jersey Museum, Art Gallery & Victorian House in St. Helier traces the island’s story from its prehistoric beginnings to the present day, showcasing everything from Neolithic artefacts to its maritime heritage. A highlight is the exhibit dedicated to Claude Cahun (1894–1954), a pioneering trans artist and photographer known for their bold explorations of gender identity. The museum is attached to a beautifully restored Victorian house, where period furnishings and immersive storytelling illuminate 19th-century island life.

Mont Orgueil Castle (Image: Visit Jersey)

Just off the coast of St. Helier, Elizabeth Castle has stood guard over St. Aubin’s Bay for centuries. Built on a tidal island, it can be reached on foot at low tide or by amphibious ferry when the waters rise. Over on the east coast, Mont Orgueil Castle looms above Gorey Harbour, its winding staircases and hidden chambers offering a glimpse into medieval Jersey, with sweeping views towards France from the top.

For a change of pace, spend an afternoon at La Mare Wine Estate, Jersey’s only vineyard. There, you can sample locally produced wines and the island’s famous Jersey Black Butter, a spiced apple preserve.

La Mare Vineyard (Image: Visit Jersey)

Meanwhile, St. Ouen’s Bay is a hotspot for surfers, with rolling Atlantic waves that attract both pros and beginners. For something gentler, Beauport Bay is perfect for paddle-boarding or sea kayaking around sheltered coves.

The island’s clifftop walks offer some of its most spectacular panoramas. The route from Plémont Bay to the ruins of Grosnez Castle follows a dramatic stretch of coastline, where crumbling stone walls frame sweeping ocean views.

La Corbière Lighthouse (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

For breathtaking skies, head to La Corbière Lighthouse, a favourite sunset spot where the tidal causeway disappears beneath the waves and the sky glows in shades of pink and gold.

Where to eat

Jersey’s seafood is legendary, and there’s no shortage of places to indulge. Bistro Rosa, tucked inside St. Helier’s fish market, is a small but mighty spot known for its no-fuss, impeccably fresh seafood. Overlooking St. Brelade’s Bay, Oyster Box serves some of the finest oysters on the island, best enjoyed with a glass of crisp white wine.

Oyster Box (Image: Visit Jersey)

For a more rustic experience, Faulkner Fisheries in L’Étacq operates from a converted German bunker, serving crab, scallops and whatever else the boats have landed that morning. If you’re after a fine-dining experience, Samphire in St. Helier offers beautifully plated seafood dishes with a modern twist. And for a classic fish and chips, the Seafish Café does it just right.

Nights out

Jersey’s nightlife is more about lively bars than wild clubbing, but St. Helier has plenty to offer after dark. Quayside is a buzzing waterfront spot known for its cocktails and seafood, while The Lamplighter pub boasts an impressive selection of ales and whiskies beneath its ornate 1877 façade. For something more stylish, the eccentric Melting Pot brings a retro twist with its 1970s-inspired décor and inventive spritz cocktails. Though there are no dedicated LGBTQ+ venues, bars like Chambers occasionally host queer-friendly events, and the island’s nightlife is inclusive.

Events

The annual Channel Islands Pride is held alternately between Jersey and Guernsey, with this year’s host being St. Helier, Jersey’s capital. Its parade, live performances and festival atmosphere will take over the whole town on 21 June.

Channel Islands Pride will be hosted in St. Helier in 2025 (Image: Channel Islands Pride)

Beyond Pride, there’s plenty to keep your calendar busy. The Battle of Flowers, a flamboyant floral parade in August, is one of the island’s quirkiest traditions. September brings the Jersey International Air Display, with daring aerial stunts over St. Aubin’s Bay. And in October, food lovers descend for Tennerfest, a six-week festival where the island’s top restaurants offer special menus at fixed prices.

When to go

Summer (June to August) is prime time, with long sunny days and warm temperatures that make Jersey feel like the Riviera. Spring and autumn are ideal for quiet exploring, and even winter has its charms, with stormy seascapes and cosy pub evenings.

Insider’s tip

Hire a car — preferably automatic for Jersey’s steep, narrow lanes — and set off without a plan, letting the hidden gems and scenic viewpoints reveal themselves along the way. British Airways Holidays provides the option of a combined flight and Avis car hire package, which can offer good savings.

Getting there

Attitude flew with British Airways from London Gatwick to Jersey.

BA operates several flights a day from both London Gatwick and London Heathrow. Flights start from £46 each way for an Economy Basic ticket, correct at time of publication. This fare includes a generous two pieces of hand luggage — perfect for a short trip. Members of the British Airways Club can make further savings with Avios.