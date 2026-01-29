The Peninsula London review: Champagne check-ins, rooftop cocktails and pure Hyde Park luxury

The pressure was on to find somewhere special to celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary. Situated alongside Hyde Park Corner and Wellington Arch, The Peninsula London more than fitted the brief. Designed to blend in with its surroundings and inspired by the Palazzo Farnese in Rome, it is just moments away from some of the capital’s most iconic attractions, including Hyde Park, Buckingham Palace, Harrods and Big Ben.

As we step out of a black cab in the hotel courtyard, next to the 125-year-old Japanese maple trees, an orange Lamborghini Urus sets the tone for what’s inside. The lobby, with its high ceilings, marble floors, crystal chandeliers and live music, exudes refinement. At check-in, we’re greeted by friendly staff bearing big smiles and two glasses of Champagne.

The celebrations continue in our room, where a Happy Anniversary cake has been left for us. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with light, highlighting the soft colours, fabrics and rich wood finishes. There’s also state-of-the-art technology (that you need a 10-year-old to operate), while the bed is so big it could accommodate an entire football team. The bathroom is equally indulgent, with marble surfaces, a deep bath, a shower that could accommodate that football team, and a toilet with a heated seat that opens and closes based on your proximity to it.

Once I have hung up my T-shirt and trousers for the evening in the walk-in dressing room, we head to the Spa & Wellness Centre. With seven treatment rooms, a 25-metre indoor swimming pool with underwater sound, and a fully equipped fitness studio, this sanctuary of wellbeing needs for nothing.

Dozens of treatments are available, ranging from the Stem Cell Vitality & Illuminating Facial to the anti-ageing 24 Karat Gold Mask & E-Finger treatment. As it is our 25th wedding anniversary, we opt for the Couples Massage. After a whole hour of pure relaxation, we finish off with a soak in the Jacuzzi and another glass of Champagne.

In the evening, we enjoy cocktails at the rooftop Brooklands Bar, which is a tribute to British motorsport and aviation. After arriving via a lift designed like a hot air balloon ride, we enjoy cocktails with motoring-inspired names like Traffic Jam, Stratosphere and Final Lap.

We dine at Canton Blue, the hotel’s Cantonese restaurant inspired by the sea trade routes between Asia and Britain, and enjoy drunken chicken, steamed seabass fillet and wok-fried Wagyu beef.

For those seeking the very best, The Peninsula London delivers elegance and excellence in equal measure.

This feature appears in Attitude’s September/October 2025 issue.

