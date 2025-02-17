Taylor Wessing’s Peter Matthew on creating authentic LGBTQ+ inclusive workplaces

Peter Matthew’s path has taken him from the world of fashion photography to global HR management, all leading to an impactful role at Taylor Wessing. At the heart of his work is a passion for diversity and inclusion, which he has witnessed become increasingly essential throughout his career. Peter spoke to myGwork about the celebration of differences at Taylor Wessing, from everyday small gestures to big, impactful commitments.

After graduating from the University of the Arts in London with a degree in Fashion Photography, Peter began his career at a global fashion brand in an administrative and operations management role. He gradually transitioned to HR administration within the UK payroll department, eventually overseeing the HR system. Following a promotion, he took on a global role managing the HR system across various regions.

After a decade with the fashion brand, Peter sought new challenges and joined global law firm Taylor Wessing as a Business Systems Analyst. In this role, he collaborates closely with the Talent department to design, configure, and provide ongoing support for the firm’s Talent system. A standout moment in Peter’s career at Taylor Wessing was the day he joined the firm. “From the very beginning, I felt incredibly welcomed, which made the transition smooth and reaffirmed that I was in the right place.” This culture of welcoming at Taylor Wessing went beyond simple niceties; authentic inclusivity is a core aspect of the organisation.

“Inclusivity isn’t merely a policy; it’s integral to who we are,” Peter explains. The firm actively fosters an environment where LGBTQ+ employees feel comfortable being their true selves. Peter appreciates the genuine atmosphere at Taylor Wessing, emphasising that these values are deeply rooted in the company. “People don’t just accept difference; they celebrate it, making it a place where everyone can be themselves. I remember my first day in the Liverpool office—being handed a rainbow lanyard that read, ‘Taylor Wessing: Proud to be an LGBT+ supporter.’ It was a small gesture, but it made a big impact, instantly making me feel at home. That moment reassured me that I was now in a place where I could truly be myself.”

When discussing the evolution of attitudes towards diversity and inclusion in the workplace, Peter emphasises a significant shift. “Companies are no longer merely ticking boxes; they’re genuinely working towards cultures where everyone feels valued.” He highlights that the understanding of diversity has broadened beyond mere representation to include creating environments where all individuals can thrive, benefiting both businesses and employees.

“More organisations are recognising that inclusivity isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s essential for innovation and collaboration.” A decade ago, many companies did not prioritise diverse inclusion as they do today; however, the landscape is now changing for the better.

Looking to the future of the diversity and inclusion sector, Peter hopes for more tangible advancements in LGBTQ+ equality, both within workplaces and in broader society.

“I’d love to see more companies move beyond just policies and statements and focus on real, lived experiences,” he says. “That means stronger protections, clearer pathways for career progression, and more visible LGBTQ+ role models in leadership positions. It’s also about continuing to foster truly inclusive cultures where people don’t just feel accepted but celebrated for who they are.”

Peter currently lives in Sheffield with his partner, Kevin, their cherished 13-year-old cat named Monster, and two chickens affectionately named Carrot and Pizza. Reflecting on the current global climate, he shares his ultimate dream of a world where all members of the LGBTQ+ community can live peacefully, free from judgment or fear.

“I am incredibly lucky to have worked with companies that allow me to be myself, but ultimately goal is for the wider LGBTQ+ community to be naturally accepted as part of human diversity. Without the need for explanation, justification, or struggle.”

