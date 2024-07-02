Pride In London 2024, in 14 colourful pictures – as 32,000 take part in march

Pride In London returned to the English capital over the weekend, with an estimated 32,000 people taking part in theparade.
The 52nd outing of the country’s most-attended yearly LGBTQ event this year had the theme #WeAreEverywhere.
The procession, which commonly attracts 1.5 million spectators, took place on Saturday (29 June 2024) and featured over 500 community groups and businesses. The action kicked off at midday, with the parade led by Mayor of London and his wife Saadiya.
“March of solidarity”
“I’m delighted that London’s diverse LGBTQI+ communities and allies are once again joining together in the heart of our capital for our world-renowned Pride celebrations and march of solidarity,” Khan said in a statement.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan takes the high profile ‘front of the parade’ spot
Pride In London attendees and organisers strike a pose
Inclusive sex education in schools was a common theme on parade placards