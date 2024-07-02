Pride In London 2024, in 14 colourful pictures – as 32,000 take part in march

Pride In London returned to the English capital over the weekend, with an estimated 32,000 people taking part in the parade.

The 52nd outing of the country’s most-attended yearly LGBTQ event this year had the theme #WeAreEverywhere.

Pride attendees braved sweltering weather for this year’s event (Image: Durex) ‘Telephone’-era Lady Gaga, is that you (Image: Durex) Ginger Johnson knows how to hold a crowd (Image: Carol J Moir)

The procession, which commonly attracts 1.5 million spectators, took place on Saturday (29 June 2024) and featured over 500 community groups and businesses. The action kicked off at midday, with the parade led by Mayor of London and his wife Saadiya.

“March of solidarity”

“I’m delighted that London’s diverse LGBTQI+ communities and allies are once again joining together in the heart of our capital for our world-renowned Pride celebrations and march of solidarity,” Khan said in a statement.

(Image: Pablo Ruiz)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan takes the high profile ‘front of the parade’ spot

Pride In London attendees and organisers strike a pose (Image: Pablo Ruiz)

(Image: Durex)

Inclusive sex education in schools was a common theme on parade placards

(Image: Pablo Ruiz)

Pride In London’s campaign imagery made it onto the big screens at Piccadilly Circus. Find out more about the photo series here.

(Image: Omer Gaash)

The Cabaret Stage on Dean Street drew massive crowds…

(Image: @nigellawrencephoto)

…as did the World Stage in Golden Square

(Image: Doriz Media)

Many marchers and performers took the opportunity to draw attention to trans rights

(Image: Doriz Media)

Asexuality activist Yasmin Benoit was one of many community voices to address the crowd

(Image: Durex)

A spiritual descendant of Lady Gaga aboard the Durex float

(Image: Carol J Moir)

Drag Race star Ginger Johnson was one of the day’s star attractions

(Image: Carol J Moir)

X Factor winner Matt Terry, who came out publicly as gay earlier this year, took to the stage in Trafalgar Square

(Image: Carol J Moir)

Pride In London was headlined by Bebe Rexha, known for hits such as ‘Me, Myself & I’ and ‘I’m a Mess’

(Image: Omer Gaash)

Happy Pride In London 2024!