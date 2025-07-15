PrEP campaign to encourage uptake amongst bisexual men to run across the UK

A new national campaign has been launched to raise awareness of PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), aiming to address disparities in its uptake, particularly among younger and Black gay and bisexual men.

Entitled PrEP Protects, the campaign will run throughout summer 2025, following newly updated medical guidance that states PrEP should now be available to anyone who requests it, without the need to disclose specific sexual behaviours.

“Access and trust in one of the most effective tools”

Professor Kevin Fenton, the government’s Chief Advisor on HIV, said in a news release: “Ensuring people have the knowledge to take control of their sexual health is central to our mission. This campaign supports communities to do just that – by improving awareness, access and trust in one of the most effective tools we have to prevent HIV.”

According to the UK Health Security Agency, 36% of gay and bisexual men under 25 who could benefit from PrEP are not currently taking it, compared to 24% of those aged 25 to 34. Black gay and bi men are also less likely to use PrEP than their white counterparts.

The campaign is part of the HIV Prevention England programme, which is funded by the Department of Health and Social Care and delivered by HIV charity Terrence Higgins Trust in partnership with local organisations.

“PrEP is an amazing tool for people to take charge of their sexual health”

Takudzwa Mukiwa, Head of HIV Prevention at Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “PrEP is an amazing tool for people to take charge of their sexual health. Knowing that by taking one pill a day, they will not acquire HIV during sex can be so empowering for people. That’s why it’s so important that everyone consider if PrEP is right for them.”

By raising awareness of PrEP’s benefits, how to access it, and the available dosing options, the campaign aims to reduce inequalities in uptake.

The government has set a target to end new HIV transmissions in England by 2030. Improving equity of access to PrEP will be a key part of the upcoming HIV Action Plan, expected later this year.

“Taking PrEP was a massive gamechanger”

Darren Shoneye, a teacher from London who takes PrEP, said: “Taking PrEP was a massive gamechanger for me. I wasn’t sure it was for me and whether I was sexually active enough, but the more I read about it, the more I realised it was. I was living in fear of breaking condoms, but now I can just enjoy sex without any of those worries.”

More information on PrEP is available at startswithme.org.uk, the NHS website, or via local sexual health clinics.