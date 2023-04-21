Page8 review: When location is key in London

When you need a night out in a big city like London, location can be the top priority.

So, when I booked the Page8 hotel next to Trafalgar Square, the evening I had an event on in Leicester Square, I knew I was on to a winner.

Page 8 entrance (Image: Provided)

Page8, named after its address of 8 St Martin’s Place, also has one sister hotel in Hong Kong named Page 148. I’m sure you can guess what street number that one is on.

I’m hit with the heady aroma of roasted coffee beans as I walk into the lobby. I turn my head from the reception desk to find a barista working the lobby’s Page Common Coffee café. With views of the National Portrait Gallery it’s a nice place to relax.

There’s a peaceful vibe with a small seating area and bookshelves with copies travel guides and magazines for guests to thumb through.

Page Common Coffee at Page8 (Image: Provided)

Check-in is quick and soon I’m headed up to the second floor of the four-story hotel. The carpet in my twin room has a trippy black-and-white zig-zag pattern, brushed bronze accents also decorate the white-walled room.

The bed has a blue leather cushioned headboard. A Marshall speaker on the bedside cabinet alongside a card featuring curated Spotify playlists via a QR code.

A Page8 bedroom (Image: Provided)

The windows do a good of muffling the street noise and electric blackout blinds are just a push of a button to darken the room.

Ther writer checks out the bathroom (Image: Markus Bidaux)

In the white marble bathroom, there is a handy amenity kit and Appelles toiletries, which have a lovely non-floral scent using botanical oils.

An Eym diffuser keeps the bathroom smelling of camomile, lavender, and sweet orange.

The bathroom Eym diffuser (Image: Markus Bidaux)

For breakfast, the menu offers classic avocado on toast, as well as some yogurt and breakfast baps options.

The café also offers a light lunch menu, but for dinner, you will have to venture out. With Soho a hop, jump, and skip away though you have plenty of options for food and drinks.

Page Common Coffee’s avocado on toast (Image: Provided)

There is no gym or spa, but Page8 considers itself “the home of the urban explorer”, so when you are in London to explore often you don’t need those extra luxuries.

For me, it’s just the spot for venturing into all the shops and venues central London has to offer.

pagehotels.com