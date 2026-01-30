Nintendo adds queer relationships and non-binary representation to Tomodachi Life sequel

Nintendo’s Tomodachi Life will now allow queer relationships, enabling players to set each Mii’s “dating preferences”, meaning they can date and marry different genders.

The game’s sequel, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, will arrive on Nintendo Switch on 16 April 2026, offering Male, Female, and Non-binary options for players’ characters.

In the original 2014 Tomodachi Life, Miis were forced to be heterosexual and strictly male or female, though options were accessible via gaming mods.

“We apologise for disappointing many people” – Nintendo on Tomodachi Life‘s first release excluding same-sex relationships

Nintendo had faced criticism for excluding gay marriage in the life simulator’s first release, though it later pledged to include a more inclusive approach for all players in the newly announced sequel.

In a statement at the time, Nintendo said: “We apologise for disappointing many people by failing to include same-sex relationships in Tomodachi Life.”

“Unfortunately, it is not possible for us to change this game’s design, and such a significant development change cannot be accomplished with a post-ship patch,” the statement continued.

“We will strive to design a gameplay experience from the ground up that is more inclusive” – Nintendo on Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

“We pledge that if we create a next instalment in the Tomodachi series, we will strive to design a gameplay experience from the ground up that is more inclusive and better represents all players,” they added.

Other new advancements include: Mii customisation, movable characters, real-life time (where your characters will live their lives whilst you are offline), new shops, island customisation including designated activity areas and terraforming opportunities, Mii characters can be gifted ‘Little Quirks’, love and heartbreak, roommates, and finally, Mii couples can once again get married and have children together!

The official Nintendo game synopsis reads: “Become the caretaker of an island full of silliness, drama, love and other surprises in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream for Nintendo Switch!”

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is set for release on 16 April 2026 for Nintendo Switch. To find out more, players can visit the official Nintendo website.

