Nico Tortorella changes pronouns to he/him: ‘I feel like a man more than I ever have’

Nico Tortorella has amended his pronouns to he/him, having previously used they/them, explaining: “I feel like a man more than I ever have.”

The Younger star shared the update on the first episode of Full of Shift, his new podcast with wife Bethany Meyers.

On the same episode, Meyers revealed she now goes by she/her, having previously gone by they/them.

“That’s not to say that I won’t feel more fluid in the future” – Nico Tortorella

“I use he/him pronouns at this point,” the 36-year-old said (as per them). “Not to say that we’re, like, opposed to they/them pronouns… I just really don’t care about it in the same ways that I did back in the day.”

The actor, known for roles in Scream 4 and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, continued: “I feel like a man more than I ever have in my entire life right now. I fucking stand by that. It’s such a great feeling. That’s not to say that I won’t feel more fluid in the future.”

“Call me whatever you want,” the former Attitude cover star added. “Just make sure you call me.”

Discussing parenthood, the father-of-two added: “There’s something that happened in our infertility, where we were just experiencing roadblock after roadblock after roadblock. And the pronoun conversation was this unnecessary roadblock that we were continuing to face head on.”

Her also said: “There was something about gender and sexuality that allowed me to grow as a person first, but also as an actor. It can even sound like I was an actor playing a role as a nonbinary person for so many years, or as a queer person, and now all of a sudden, I’m like a dad, and I’m playing this cis-het role… But both of these things can exist at the same time.”

Meyers meanwhile said of her own experience of they/them pronouns: “I’m like, ‘Baby, I’m just trying to get a drink and have a conversation with you and talk.’ It started to get in the way of my connections with people.”

Speaking to Attitude in 2020, Nico told us of Bethany: “We started this lifelong journey of a friendship first. I mean, Bethany’s my best friend and we have been through a ton of shit together. It’s crazy that we met the person that we married at such a young age. We talk about it all the time.”

Discussing his identity journey, he added: “I think that my own understanding of the binary of sexuality and the binary of gender has transitioned over the years, and I try to more educate than necessarily explain who I am with my family.

“I had a very serious boyfriend at one point, and that’s when I told certain family members that I was dating somebody that wasn’t a girl. I was 24, 25.”