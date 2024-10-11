myGwork’s free annual WorkFair event returns for 2024

Leading LGBTQ+ recruitment platform myGwork has announced the return of its annual WorkFair event.

The virtual career fair aims to connect LGBTQ+ students and recent graduates with inclusive employers from around the world. It will take place this year on 13 November.

Candidates can attend WorkFair to access job opportunities, mentoring, and career development resources. Major international companies like Pfizer, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Discovery, JPMorganChase, and AstraZeneca are participating this year.

myGwork co-founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert stated: “WorkFair 2024 is an excellent opportunity for LGBTQ+ students, recent graduates, and allies to connect and apply for their dream roles with inclusive employers in real-time—where they can be their true selves and work with pride.”

Recent myGwork research found that over a third of students and graduates identify as LGBTQ+, with 70% expressing a desire to work in open and accepting environments. Additionally, three-quarters of LGBTQ+ individuals are concerned about joining companies where they cannot be their authentic selves.

Chance to explore career options

The virtual fair enables attendees to explore career options and apply for jobs in real-time. They can also access webinars and workshops offering valuable guidance to launch their careers.

Kevin Hornish, Head of Talent Acquisition at LexisNexis Legal & Professional, said: “Our participation at myGWork’s WorkFair 2024 supports our goal of attracting brilliant minds from diverse backgrounds and fostering a collaborative culture that drives innovation, cutting-edge advancements, and client success”

WorkFair helps LGBTQ+ jobseekers identify employers creating inclusive workplaces where they can thrive as their authentic selves, myGwork says.

Adrien and Pierre added: “As well as facilitating connections with inclusive employers, offering exciting job opportunities, it will also provide advice on how to find those top jobs, and guidance to help them thrive in their chosen careers.”

LGBTQ+ students, recent graduates, and allies worldwide can register free for WorkFair 2024 by visiting the myGwork website.