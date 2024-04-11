myGwork launches WorkPride registration as company prepares for 10th anniversary

Global LGBTQ+ business platform myGwork is preparing to mark its 10th anniversary, with the company’s annual free WorkPride conference taking centre stage as a celebration of the platform’s journey.

Scheduled for 17-21 June, WorkPride will unite LGBTQ+ professionals, allies, and inclusive employers from around the world to explore the progress made in workplace inclusion over the past decade.

myGwork’s WorkPride is accepting free registrations now (Image: myGwork)

The company is also offering the first 500 sign-ups to WorkPride complimentary access to the allyship course from its myGwork Academy. Launched last year, the academy provides training and education to help create inclusive environments for all.

“As we celebrate a decade of myGwork, we are immensely proud of the strides we have made in advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion within workplaces globally,” said myGwork’s co-founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert.

“Our journey has been marked by profound moments of progress” – myGwork co-founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert

Since its inception in 2014, myGwork has established itself as a resource for LGBTQ+ jobseekers and employers looking to foster diverse and accepting work environments. The platform’s global readership now exceeds 2 million, with a professional community of over half a million members.

Pierre Gaubert (left) and Adrien Gaubert (right), founders of myGwork (Image: myGwork)

Over the past decade, myGwork has empowered countless LGBTQ+ individuals to find their dream jobs, build valuable connections, and advance their careers in welcoming environments. The platform has also assisted more than 350 partners, including FTSE 100 companies, in attracting and retaining LGBTQ+ talent while enhancing their employer brand visibility.

“Our journey has been marked by profound moments of progress and meaningful collaborations thanks to our corporate and community partners, all of which have contributed to creating environments where authenticity is celebrated and diversity thrives,” the Gauberts added.

To find out more about WorkPride and to reigster for free, click here.