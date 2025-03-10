Gay Argentina: Meet the queer and LGBTQ-friendly men of Buenos Aires

Elska, a publication dedicated to exploring the globe through a gay lens, has just released its 51st issue.

The latest issue looks at Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

Augusto C (Image: Elska) Damian G (Image: Elska) Dani A (Image: Elska)

Inside, readers can follow the Elska team’s nine-day journey to the city through a combination of personal storytelling and intimate photography of a range of ordinary local gay and queer men.

“In my top ten cities in the world”

“I have wanted to visit Buenos Aires for years,” says Elska editor, writer and chief photographer Liam Campbell. “But I just kept putting it off, probably due to the distance and high cost of flights, and maybe some political instability.

Joaquin F (Image: Elska)

“However, last year we ran a vote amongst our annual subscribers to choose any city in the world where they’d like to see us make a future Elska, and Buenos Aires won.

“I had no excuse any longer, so I finally went.”

Nicolas P (Image: Elska)

“I immediately understood why so many people wanted us to feature Buenos Aires,” continues Liam. “It’s a truly wonderful place, absolutely in my top ten cities in the world, but the men there were the real highlight.

“They were gorgeous, easy-going, and incredibly warm. It is this warmth that because the theme for this book, especially in the text — how much warmth they gave, and how I struggled in my Britishness to give them the warmth they deserved in return.”

Juli R (Image: Elska)

The list of stockists and details of the subscription service can also be found on the Elska website: www.elskamagazine.com.