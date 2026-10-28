We’re recruiting a media sales manager for Attitude and Rolling Stone UK
Stream Publishing is looking for a commercially driven media sales manager to grow advertising and partnership revenue across our two iconic brands
Stream Publishing, the home of Attitude and Rolling Stone UK, is recruiting a media sales manager to grow advertising and partnership revenue across both brands.
As a fast-growing boutique publishing house, Stream Publishing owns Attitude, the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ media brand, and Rolling Stone UK, the UK edition of the most influential music and popular culture title in the world.
Both titles run across award-winning print, digital, online, social and live event platforms (including the Attitude Awards, the Attitude Pride Awards, Attitude 101, and the Rolling Stone UK Awards), working with leading brands and agencies in a wide range of categories.
About the role
The media sales manager will sell advertising and partnership opportunities across the full Attitude and Rolling Stone UK portfolio. The job suits a salesperson who enjoys opening doors, pitching ideas, building relationships and closing deals, as well as managing and growing existing client accounts.
Key responsibilities
Sales and revenue
- Sell advertising and partnership opportunities across print, digital, online, social and live event formats
- Develop new business proactively and manage a healthy sales pipeline
- Meet and exceed individual and team revenue targets
- Pitch both titles with confidence to media agencies and brand clients
Account management
- Manage and grow a range of advertising clients within your allocated categories
- Identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities across platforms
- Deliver campaigns smoothly and beyond client expectations
Agency and client relationships
- Build and maintain strong relationships with media agencies and brands
- Attend client meetings, presentations, events and industry functions
- Represent Stream Publishing professionally and credibly
Collaboration and delivery
- Work closely with the editorial, production and events teams
- Contribute ideas for creative commercial packages and partnerships
- Support sponsored content, partnerships and special projects as required
About you
Essential
- Proven experience in media or advertising sales
- Confident, persuasive communication and a strong commercial mindset
- Comfort with prospecting, pitching and closing deals
- A target-driven, organised and self-motivated approach
- Strong relationship-building and account management skills
- The ability to work at pace in a fast-moving media environment
- An interest in music, popular culture and entertainment
Desirable
- Experience selling across print, digital and event platforms
- Existing agency or client contacts, particularly in fashion, beauty and fragrance, business, finance and tech, media, entertainment and gaming, watches and jewellery, or food, drink and home
- Experience working with premium or heritage media brands
Salary and benefits
Basic salary of £30k to £40k, depending on experience. On-target earnings of £60k+ rest on clear, achievable revenue targets, and strong performers can comfortably exceed that figure.
The package also includes five weeks’ holiday plus bank holidays, an auto-enrolment workplace pension with employer contribution, and a company-wide incentive scheme.
Why join Stream Publishing?
- Work on two of the most iconic media brands in the world
- Take real responsibility and ownership of revenue and accounts
- Grow within an ambitious, expanding media business
- Meet high-profile brands, talent and live events
- Join a supportive, collaborative and commercially focused team
- Earn strong incentives in an entrepreneurial culture
- Enjoy a team that likes a laugh
Location
Our air-conditioned, pet-friendly character office sits on a rural business park surrounded by nature in the Surrey/Sussex borders near East Grinstead, close to Lingfield and Dormans mainline stations (postcode RH7 6PB). London Victoria, Clapham Junction and London Bridge are around 45 minutes away by train. The role offers hybrid working.
How to apply
Send a covering letter and your CV to jobs@streampublishing.net by Friday 20 November.