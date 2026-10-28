We’re recruiting a media sales manager for Attitude and Rolling Stone UK

Stream Publishing, the home of Attitude and Rolling Stone UK, is recruiting a media sales manager to grow advertising and partnership revenue across both brands.

As a fast-growing boutique publishing house, Stream Publishing owns Attitude, the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ media brand, and Rolling Stone UK, the UK edition of the most influential music and popular culture title in the world.

Both titles run across award-winning print, digital, online, social and live event platforms (including the Attitude Awards, the Attitude Pride Awards, Attitude 101, and the Rolling Stone UK Awards), working with leading brands and agencies in a wide range of categories.

About the role

The media sales manager will sell advertising and partnership opportunities across the full Attitude and Rolling Stone UK portfolio. The job suits a salesperson who enjoys opening doors, pitching ideas, building relationships and closing deals, as well as managing and growing existing client accounts.

Key responsibilities

Sales and revenue

Sell advertising and partnership opportunities across print, digital, online, social and live event formats

Develop new business proactively and manage a healthy sales pipeline

Meet and exceed individual and team revenue targets

Pitch both titles with confidence to media agencies and brand clients

Account management

Manage and grow a range of advertising clients within your allocated categories

Identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities across platforms

Deliver campaigns smoothly and beyond client expectations

Agency and client relationships

Build and maintain strong relationships with media agencies and brands

Attend client meetings, presentations, events and industry functions

Represent Stream Publishing professionally and credibly

Collaboration and delivery

Work closely with the editorial, production and events teams

Contribute ideas for creative commercial packages and partnerships

Support sponsored content, partnerships and special projects as required

About you

Essential

Proven experience in media or advertising sales

Confident, persuasive communication and a strong commercial mindset

Comfort with prospecting, pitching and closing deals

A target-driven, organised and self-motivated approach

Strong relationship-building and account management skills

The ability to work at pace in a fast-moving media environment

An interest in music, popular culture and entertainment

Desirable

Experience selling across print, digital and event platforms

Existing agency or client contacts, particularly in fashion, beauty and fragrance, business, finance and tech, media, entertainment and gaming, watches and jewellery, or food, drink and home

Experience working with premium or heritage media brands

Salary and benefits

Basic salary of £30k to £40k, depending on experience. On-target earnings of £60k+ rest on clear, achievable revenue targets, and strong performers can comfortably exceed that figure.

The package also includes five weeks’ holiday plus bank holidays, an auto-enrolment workplace pension with employer contribution, and a company-wide incentive scheme.

Why join Stream Publishing?

Work on two of the most iconic media brands in the world

Take real responsibility and ownership of revenue and accounts

Grow within an ambitious, expanding media business

Meet high-profile brands, talent and live events

Join a supportive, collaborative and commercially focused team

Earn strong incentives in an entrepreneurial culture

Enjoy a team that likes a laugh

Location

Our air-conditioned, pet-friendly character office sits on a rural business park surrounded by nature in the Surrey/Sussex borders near East Grinstead, close to Lingfield and Dormans mainline stations (postcode RH7 6PB). London Victoria, Clapham Junction and London Bridge are around 45 minutes away by train. The role offers hybrid working.

How to apply

Send a covering letter and your CV to jobs@streampublishing.net by Friday 20 November.