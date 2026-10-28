Sleigh, queen! The best LGBTQ+ Christmas getaways to book this winter

Wanting to get away this festive period? Attitude has carefully curated a list of Christmas getaways, from hitting the slopes at the Whistler Pride Festival to exploring Germany’s camp Christmas markets. Here’s where to sleigh your winter escape.

Hitting the slopes

Want a side of Pride with your après-ski? Head straight to the Whistler Pride Festival (24–30 January). Nestled in the Coast Mountains just two hours north of Vancouver, this Olympic-grade hotspot replaces standard parades with a high-octane ski-out down the mountain. Expect non-stop parties, world-class slopes and drag queens turning it out everywhere from the village clubs to the mountain peaks.

For more information, visit the Whistler Pride Festival website.

Where to see a total eclipse in 2027

Where to see a total eclipse in 2027 (Image: Eclipse Chasers)

If August’s partial solar eclipse left you craving the real deal, brace yourself: the UK won’t see another total eclipse until 2090. Time to pack your bags and chase this cosmic marvel across the globe. Mark 2 August 2027 in your diary, when a total eclipse sweeps southern Spain (including Malaga) before heading across North Africa – where Luxor, Egypt, will enjoy a lengthy six minutes of darkness – and the Middle East. Next up: 22 July 2028 sees Sydney plunge into four minutes of darkness, while 25 November 2030 brings stunning totality to Namibia, Botswana and South Africa. Get booking.

Queer-friendly Christmas getaways

Ditch the traditional carols for something a little more fabulous. Germany’s queer-focused Christmas markets serve up pure festive camp, complete with drag performances, DJ sets and endless Glühwein.

Queer-friendly Christmas getaways (Image: Martin Darling & Tai NGO, Chicos Event GMBH’ DRAGQUEEN)

Berlin’s LGBTQIA Winterdays (4–22 Nov) and Christmas Avenue (23 Nov–23 Dec)



Nollendorfplatz transforms into a glitter-drenched hub featuring drag bingo, street food and hot cocktails.



For more information, visit the Christmas Avenue website.



Munich’s Pink Christmas (20 Nov–20 Dec)



Step into a neon wonderland in the Glockenbachviertel with prosecco bars and nightly stage shows.



For more information, visit the Pink Christmas website.



Cologne’s Heavenue (16 Nov–23 Dec)



The pop-art styled market is back with live drag acts and dance tracks at this hotspot near Rudolfplatz.



For more information, visit the Heavenue website.



Hamburg’s Winter Pride (18 Nov–23 Dec)



Northern Germany’s largest queer market swaps classic hymns for weekend DJ sets in St. Georg.



For more information, visit the Winter Pride website.

This feature appears in Attitude’s November/December 2026 issue.