Marmite launches new limited-edition jar to benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation

Sir Elton John and Marmite have unveiled their latest limited-edition jar, celebrating the music icon’s legendary 1975 Dodger Stadium performance.

The glittering collaboration marks the second year of a three-year partnership supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF).

The jar’s fabulous design features Elton in his famous sequinned baseball outfit, inspired by a photograph taken by Terry O’Neill CBE at the 1975 Los Angeles show, which Elton has said was one of his favourite shows.

(Image: Unilver)

His farewell tour concluded at the same venue in November 2022, immortalised in the Disney+ special Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

Supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation

This release follows the success of last year’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road jar, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of Elton’s critically acclaimed album. The partnership began in 2022 with a Rocketman themed jar after fans spotted Elton’s impressive Marmite collection in an Instagram post.

Over the three-year collaboration, Marmite will donate $1 million to support EJAF’s work in providing treatment and care to those most at risk of HIV and AIDS globally.

Anne Aslett, CEO of EJAF, expressed her gratitude in a statement: “We are incredibly grateful to Marmite for our ongoing partnership. Their donation will help us provide support and care to those most at risk of HIV and importantly, raise awareness of our mission to end AIDS for all.”

Where to buy the limited-edition Elton John Marmite jar

Marmite and Elton John fans can purchase this limited-edition jar for £3.00 at Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Morrisons stores across the UK while stocks last. As with previous releases, this jar is expected to sell out quickly.