30 May 2025

Langham Turns 160: A glamorous global toast to timeless luxury

From penthouse suites in Manhattan to private dinners atop Tower Bridge, The Langham is celebrating 160 years of luxury with a globetrotting, champagne-soaked itinerary that redefines what it means to travel in style.

By Markus Bidaux

Langham, London suite
Langham, London suite (Image: Provided)

Some anniversaries call for cake. The Langham, London’s 160th? It calls for private jets, penthouse suites, Michelin stars, and a cocktail or two with the Empire State Building as your skyline sidekick.

This June, Langham Hospitality Group is throwing one hell of a party to celebrate a legacy that began in 1865 with the unveiling of Europe’s first Grand Hotel, The Langham, London, and blossomed into a portfolio that now spans 18 cities across four continents.

Exterior of the Langham, London
Langham, London (Image: Provided)

As the Langham toasts its diamond-plus milestone, it’s doing what it does best: seducing the modern traveller with experiences that are opulent, purposeful, and a little bit fabulous.

“This isn’t just a moment for our brand – it’s a moment for the luxury hospitality world,” says Bob van den Oord, CEO of Langham Hospitality Group.

The pink 160 Anniversary Langham Signature Battenberg
The pink 160 Anniversary Langham Signature Battenberg (Image: Provided)

A journey steeped in style

Back in the day, The Langham, London rewrote the rulebook on what a hotel could be. Electric lights? Hydraulic lifts? Air conditioning? Iconic. Now, 160 years later, that revolutionary spirit lives on in a jet-set-ready series of experiences across Langham’s global addresses, crafted to impress and inspire.

Cue the Langham Legacies Package: six nights, six guests, and two world-class destinations. This isn’t just a holiday, but an haute homage to the golden age of travel, remixed for the discerning modern traveller (and their Instagram feed).

A tale of two icons

Your journey begins high above Manhattan in the Empire State Penthouse Suite at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue, where floor-to-ceiling windows frame the city that never sleeps in its best light.

The vibe? Urban Gatsby meets contemporary cool. Indulge in a sommelier-led Chef’s Table at Ai Fiori, and toast the night away with a private cocktail reception on the 102nd floor of the Empire State Building. Yes, really.

Then it’s wheels up in a private jet – because darling, of course – with a dedicated flight attendant and bespoke in-air catering. Destination: The Langham, London, where it all began.

Check in to the Sterling Suite, a sprawling sanctuary of old-school glamour with modern perks (hello, personal butler). Highlights include a four-course feast atop Tower Bridge and a private masterclass at SAUCE by The Langham with none other than Michelin-starred maestro Michel Roux. Très chic.

Luxury lifestyle

From royals and writers to today’s creatives and culture-makers, The Langham has always been a magnet for the tastemakers of its time.

Whether you’re sipping vintage champagne in a penthouse or sautéing with a star chef, one thing’s for certain: The Langham knows how to throw a party you’ll never forget – and a journey you’ll never want to end.

The Langham, Hong Kong's Tang Court restaurant
The Langham, Hong Kong’s Tang Court restaurant (Image: Provided)

Other featured anniversary-themed packages from The Langham’s hotels include:

The Langham, Hong Kong package: A two-night experience in the Chairman Suite, beginning with a Bentley airport transfer and exclusive access to the Langham Club Lounge. Guests delve into Hong Kong’s culinary traditions through a guided market tour with Chef Fai, culminating in a private dinner at the three-Michelin-starred T’ang Court. A rooftop couples’ massage with Champagne and a private after-hours tour of the M+ Museum round out a journey that honours both cultural heritage and modern art.

The Langham, Melbourne package: Guests are invited to take in Australia’s dramatic landscapes through a luxury lens. Following a warm welcome in the Chairman Suite, they are treated to a private helicopter tour over the Great Ocean Road, with a gourmet lunch along the Bellarine Peninsula. Personalised in-room dining, wine at the acclaimed Society Restaurant, and a couples’ treatment at Chuan Spa reflect The Langham’s signature blend of local immersion and elevated comfort.

The Langham, Sydney package: A two-night stay in the Observatory Suite, where refined interiors and sweeping views provide a serene retreat. A sunset yacht cruise on Sydney Harbour, an in-suite dinner served by a dedicated chef and waiter, and a couples treatment at The Day Spa by Chuan are designed to transport guests – much like The Langham, London once did for Victorian-era travellers seeking escape and elegance.

The Langham, Gold Coast package: A relaxed but refined experience with a seaside flair. Guests staying in the Chairman Suite are pampered with Chuan Spa rituals, coastal yacht charters, and culinary indulgences –  including a degustation dinner at T’ang Court and a private chef-led in-suite meal. It’s a modern take on luxury – relaxed, immersive, and unmistakably Langham.

The Langham, Gold Coast's Chairman Ocean Suite
The Langham, Gold Coast’s Chairman Ocean Suite (Image: Provided)

Each package, while tailored to its locale, reflects a common thread: a dedication to the spirit of innovation, comfort, and cultural refinement that The Langham, London first introduced to the world 160 years ago.

