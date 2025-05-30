Langham Turns 160: A glamorous global toast to timeless luxury

Some anniversaries call for cake. The Langham, London’s 160th? It calls for private jets, penthouse suites, Michelin stars, and a cocktail or two with the Empire State Building as your skyline sidekick.

This June, Langham Hospitality Group is throwing one hell of a party to celebrate a legacy that began in 1865 with the unveiling of Europe’s first Grand Hotel, The Langham, London, and blossomed into a portfolio that now spans 18 cities across four continents.

Langham, London (Image: Provided)

As the Langham toasts its diamond-plus milestone, it’s doing what it does best: seducing the modern traveller with experiences that are opulent, purposeful, and a little bit fabulous.

“This isn’t just a moment for our brand – it’s a moment for the luxury hospitality world,” says Bob van den Oord, CEO of Langham Hospitality Group.

The pink 160 Anniversary Langham Signature Battenberg (Image: Provided)

A journey steeped in style

Back in the day, The Langham, London rewrote the rulebook on what a hotel could be. Electric lights? Hydraulic lifts? Air conditioning? Iconic. Now, 160 years later, that revolutionary spirit lives on in a jet-set-ready series of experiences across Langham’s global addresses, crafted to impress and inspire.

Cue the Langham Legacies Package: six nights, six guests, and two world-class destinations. This isn’t just a holiday, but an haute homage to the golden age of travel, remixed for the discerning modern traveller (and their Instagram feed).

A tale of two icons

Your journey begins high above Manhattan in the Empire State Penthouse Suite at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue, where floor-to-ceiling windows frame the city that never sleeps in its best light.

The vibe? Urban Gatsby meets contemporary cool. Indulge in a sommelier-led Chef’s Table at Ai Fiori, and toast the night away with a private cocktail reception on the 102nd floor of the Empire State Building. Yes, really.

Then it’s wheels up in a private jet – because darling, of course – with a dedicated flight attendant and bespoke in-air catering. Destination: The Langham, London, where it all began.

Check in to the Sterling Suite, a sprawling sanctuary of old-school glamour with modern perks (hello, personal butler). Highlights include a four-course feast atop Tower Bridge and a private masterclass at SAUCE by The Langham with none other than Michelin-starred maestro Michel Roux. Très chic.

Luxury lifestyle

From royals and writers to today’s creatives and culture-makers, The Langham has always been a magnet for the tastemakers of its time.

Whether you’re sipping vintage champagne in a penthouse or sautéing with a star chef, one thing’s for certain: The Langham knows how to throw a party you’ll never forget – and a journey you’ll never want to end.

The Langham, Hong Kong’s Tang Court restaurant (Image: Provided)

Other featured anniversary-themed packages from The Langham’s hotels include:

The Langham, Hong Kong package: A two-night experience in the Chairman Suite, beginning with a Bentley airport transfer and exclusive access to the Langham Club Lounge. Guests delve into Hong Kong’s culinary traditions through a guided market tour with Chef Fai, culminating in a private dinner at the three-Michelin-starred T’ang Court. A rooftop couples’ massage with Champagne and a private after-hours tour of the M+ Museum round out a journey that honours both cultural heritage and modern art.

The Langham, Melbourne package: Guests are invited to take in Australia’s dramatic landscapes through a luxury lens. Following a warm welcome in the Chairman Suite, they are treated to a private helicopter tour over the Great Ocean Road, with a gourmet lunch along the Bellarine Peninsula. Personalised in-room dining, wine at the acclaimed Society Restaurant, and a couples’ treatment at Chuan Spa reflect The Langham’s signature blend of local immersion and elevated comfort.

The Langham, Sydney package: A two-night stay in the Observatory Suite, where refined interiors and sweeping views provide a serene retreat. A sunset yacht cruise on Sydney Harbour, an in-suite dinner served by a dedicated chef and waiter, and a couples treatment at The Day Spa by Chuan are designed to transport guests – much like The Langham, London once did for Victorian-era travellers seeking escape and elegance.

The Langham, Gold Coast package: A relaxed but refined experience with a seaside flair. Guests staying in the Chairman Suite are pampered with Chuan Spa rituals, coastal yacht charters, and culinary indulgences – including a degustation dinner at T’ang Court and a private chef-led in-suite meal. It’s a modern take on luxury – relaxed, immersive, and unmistakably Langham.

The Langham, Gold Coast’s Chairman Ocean Suite (Image: Provided)

Each package, while tailored to its locale, reflects a common thread: a dedication to the spirit of innovation, comfort, and cultural refinement that The Langham, London first introduced to the world 160 years ago.

