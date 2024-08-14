Emmerdale star Max Parker and former co-star Kris Mochrie share wedding details

Real-life couple Max Parker and Kris Mochrie, who shot to fame playing brothers on Emmerdale, have announced the date of their upcoming nuptials.

The guys went public with their relationship in 2020, before announcing their engagement in 2022.

After a three-year engagement, the actors have now revealed they’re aiming for a summer 2025 wedding.

“365 days to go, 365 things to do” – Kris Mochrie

Kris recently posted a rainbow-backed Instagram Story confirming the news, sharing the exact wedding date as 7 August 2025.

“365 days to go, 365 things to do,” the 32-year-old wrote.

Max [below] proposed to Kris, 39, on a beach in South Africa, and reportedly used an element of Kris’s grandmother’s jewellery for the engagement ring.

In a 2020 interview with Attitude, Max opened up about the first time he met Kris.

“He was filming his last day on set and he was actually really late because of traffic,” the star recalled.

“So they brought me in early and when I was getting on the bus to go back to the village he ran past me and was like ‘Hi I’m Kris, nice to meet you, I play your brother.”

Max went on: “I didn’t know he was gay but I remember thinking he’s very handsome. It was later I thought ‘I’ve never done Tinder so I’ll have a go’, so I went on Tinder and I saw him pop up, and I was like ‘OK this is a sign’ – so I made the first move by sending a message on Instagram.”

Max added: “When you go back to basics, it shouldn’t really matter: I’m with someone and I’m really excited, and I’m looking forward to what it’s going to be like – and if people want to know, that’s absolutely fine.”

Kris’s other TV roles include Brookside, Heartbeat and Vera. Max’s, meanwhile, include Casualty and Vampire Academy.