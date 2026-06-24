New Korean food pop-up coming to London via Virgin Atlantic Holidays

Virgin Atlantic Holidays is bringing a celebrity-led Korean-inspired dining experience, ‘Heart + Seoul’, to London’s Shoreditch from Friday 10 to Saturday 11 July 2026.

The event is hosted by Park Mak-rye, known to her more than 3.3 million social media followers across platforms as Korea Grandma, bringing her former restaurateur expertise to the booming hospitality hotspot.

She will travel to London via Virgin Atlantic’s direct Seoul route, sharing home cooking tips, recipes, Korean traditions and cultural stories with guests across two lunch and two dinner sittings, daily.

What to expect from ‘Heart + Seoul’

VAH Heart + Seoul (Image: Provided)

The communal supper club inspired by Seoul’s markets, restaurants and cuisine will serve banchan (small, traditional Korean side dishes served with rice), home-cooked main dishes and traditional Korean desserts.

Drinks will include soju, often referred to as “Korean vodka”, and local beers, bound to transport guests straight to South Korea’s capital.

One guest per sitting will win return flights to Seoul (eight prizes total), courtesy of Virgin Atlantic Holidays as part of their wider experiential travel offerings to South Korea.

Bag yourself a trip to South Korea via Virgin Atlantic Holidays

Virgin Atlantic Holidays are offering: Hanbok experiences, Tea ceremonies, Korean cookery classes, Food market visits, Korean Demilitarized Zone stops and Royal palace tours.

The catch? Winners must book and travel within two weeks.

Event details

Location: Shoreditch

London Dates: 10 to11 July 2026

Opening/Seating times: Friday 10 June: 12pm, 2pm, 6pm, 8pm / Saturday 11 June: 12pm, 2pm, 6pm, 8pm

Price: £30 per person

Good cause: All proceeds go to Save the Children

To bag yourself a spot at this Korean-inspired dining experience in London, limited bookings are available via OpenTable, with limited walk-ins also available.