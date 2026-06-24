Three dead after shooting near Pornhub headquarters in Montreal

Three people are dead after a shooting near the headquarters of Pornhub‘s parent company in Montreal.

The attack unfolded on Monday (22 June) in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges district, where police were called to reports of an armed man near the offices of Aylo, the company behind Pornhub, YouPorn and Men.com.

Among those killed were Const. Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, a 34-year-old Montreal police officer, and 68-year-old Michael Mizrahi, a local resident. The suspected gunman also died at the scene. A second police officer was injured and remains in a stable condition.

Montreal Police chief Fady Dagher described the shooting as a “tragedy”

The incident triggered a major police operation that lasted around three hours, with residents ordered to shelter in place while officers secured the area.

Montreal Police chief Fady Dagher later told reporters the “immediate threat to the public is no longer present” and described the shooting as a “tragedy”.

Images shared online showed a man dressed in military-style clothing carrying a long gun near the scene. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire before heavily armed officers flooded the area.

Seth Scott Hatfield has been identified as the suspected gunman

Windows were damaged at the building housing Aylo’s Montreal offices, though authorities have not said whether the company itself was directly targeted. None of those killed or injured are believed to have worked for the adult entertainment giant.

Investigators are now examining a 104-page manifesto attributed to the suspected gunman, identified as Seth Scott Hatfield.

The document outlines a series of grievances against women, capitalism, politicians and the pornography industry. It also contains language associated with the incel movement.